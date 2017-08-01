2020 RPME Top 30 EPC Contractors: SK Engineering & Construction Co

In June 2019, SK Engineering & Construction Co (SK E&C) won FEED contract for INEOS’ $3.36bn propane dehydrogenation unit at Antwerp. INEOS has announced the next step forward in the design and build of its PDH (propane dehydrogenation) unit at the centre of its $3.36bn investment to be located at its Antwerp site in Belgium.

The company has awarded SK E&C, Korea, the front-end engineering and design contract for the 750ktpa plant which is due to come on stream in 2023. John McNally, CEO, INEOS Project One, said: “The selection of SK E&C is a significant step forward for the development of the project. Our decision is based on a thorough and rigorous assessment of the needs of the project and the expertise of the company’s capable of designing state-of-the-art, reliable and efficient PDH units. SK E&C is best placed to help us to apply leading-edge technology to the design of a reliable PDH facility.”

The signing of the contract with SK E&C took place at the INEOS headquarters in London. The event was attended by Gerd Franken, chairman of INEOS Olefins & Polymers, John McNally, CEO of INEOS Project ONE, Ahn Jae-hyun, CEO of SK E&C, and Kim Chul-Jin, president of SK Advanced. Franken said: “This plant will not only be highly energy and carbon efficient but will help to give Europe a competitive and sustainable industry for years to come. The demands on the environmental performance of this unit will be very high and we are recruiting a talented team to design a plant that meets the highest standards.”

The PDH process produces propylene by removing hydrogen from propane gas. The main use for propylene is polypropylene, which is increasingly used in components to make cars lighter and more efficient. It is also used to produce acrylonitrile without which there would be no carbon fibre, which is increasingly important for transport, and for acrylic fibres for clothing. Propylene oxide which is also based on propylene is used in insulation foams for construction. The efficient production of hydrogen as a by-product is increasingly becoming a product of interest for future zero carbon fuel and energy systems for transportation.

In February 2019, ADNOC announced that it is building the world’s largest single underground project ever awarded for oil storage, with a capacity of 42 million barrels of crude oil, in the Emirate of Fujairah on the eastern coast of the UAE. An EPC contract was awarded to SK E&C to construct the three underground storage caverns, each with a capacity of 14 million barrels, deep below ground level. The EPC contract is valued at $1.21bn with approximately 50% of the contract spend feeding back into the UAE economy through ADNOC’s In-Country Value programme.

In December 2018, Saudi Arabia’s Advanced Petrochemical Company gave a $350.6mn EPC contract for the construction of a new polypropylene plant in South Korea’s southern port city of Ulsan to SK Engineering and Construction Co.