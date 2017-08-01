2020 RPME Top 30 EPC Contractors: SNC-Lavalin

In September 2019, SNC-Lavalin announced that it has been awarded a general engineering, project management and technical support services contract from Al Yasat Petroleum with an estimated value of approximately $39.24mn. Under the three-year agreement, extendable for two years, SNC-Lavalin will partner with Al Yasat Petroleum extending the engineering and project support arm, in line with the Al Yasat Smart Growth Operating Model.

The scope of work includes conceptual studies and design, front-end engineering and design (FEED), execution planning, detailed engineering for small works and specialised studies. SNC-Lavalin will support Al Yasat in managing sub-contracts, procurement services and market surveys. As part of this agreement, SNC-Lavalin will also provide its digital expertise to help Al Yasat in the ambitious digital transformation plan using latest technologies. Project support includes project services and securing Al Yasat with manpower to be part of an integrated project management team.

With over 50 years of presence in the Middle East, we have built a reputation for creating long-term value for leading international and national oil companies.

This win underpins our successful track record and strategic approach to growing our business in engineering and consulting services,” said Craig Muir, president, resources, SNC-Lavalin.

“We are proud to support Al Yasat Petroleum on this project, and we will ensure it is efficiently delivered to the highest quality standards by combining our traditional engineering expertise with innovative solutions and digital technologies.”

SNC-Lavalin signed a contract of approximately $180mn in July 2018 with Kuwait Integrated Petroleum Industries Company for commissioning management support services, as well as the preparation and delivery of training, documentation and competency development consultancy services, at the Al Zour Refinery in Kuwait.

In June 2018, SNC-Lavalin signed an exclusive agreement with Florexx International Investments for the extended basic engineering and subsequent design and delivery of an Advanced Topping Refinery in the UAE. Under the exclusive agreement, SNC-Lavalin will carry out the initial basic engineering, master planning, process technology evaluation and selection to support project financial investment decision approvals. Once the project proceeds to the EPC phase, SNC-Lavalin will carry out the complete design and delivery of the refinery, working alongside Emirati contractors to maximise In-Country Value.

In the same month, SNC-Lavalin signed an exclusive agreement with PDMI in Oman, to design and deliver a greenfield chlor-akali PVC plant. SNC-Lavalin will support the project long term, from concept development to commissioning, carrying out the initial engineering, master planning, process technology evaluation and selection to support project financial investment decision approvals. In the subsequent EPCM contract, SNC-Lavalin will execute the complete design and delivery, working alongside Omani contractors to maximise In-Country Value. SNC-Lavalin will also support the operations and maintenance of the plant. The project capital cost is expected to be in the range of $1.5bn, and will produce around a quarter of a million tonnes per annum of PVC and around 140,000 tonnes per annum of caustic soda.

In April 2018, SNC-Lavalin was appointed by Saudi Aramco to install additional facilities for a major gas processing facility in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province. Under the scope of work for the multi-million dollar contract, SNC-Lavalin will construct the Arabiah Condensate Handling Facility and Sour Water Disposal Unit Project at the Wasit Gas Plant, including the installation of process equipment as well as related civil and structural, piping, electrical and instrumentation and control systems.