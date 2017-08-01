L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering wins large contract from Indian Oil Corporation

Petrochemicals
News
Published: 13 April 2020 - 2 a.m.
By: Martin Menachery
L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering Limited (LTHE), a wholly
owned subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro, has been awarded a large project by Indian
Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL).
The engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning (EPCC) contract is
for setting up a new 9MMTPA atmospheric and vacuum distillation unit (AVU) and
allied facilities (EPCC-1 Package) for Barauni Refinery Capacity Expansion Project at
IOCL’s Barauni Refinery, Bihar. The capacity of Barauni Refinery is being augmented
from current installed capacity of 6MMTPA to 9MMTPA.
Awarded through an international competitive bidding on lump sum turn key (LSTK)
basis, the contract demonstrates IOCL’s trust on LTHE’s capability to deliver complex
process plants to a challenging schedule with excellent safety and quality.
It is noteworthy to mention that LTHE is already executing a similar EPCC project of
9MMTPA CDU and VDU for HPCL Visakh Refinery as a part of Visakh Refinery
Modernisation Project (VRMP).
Organised under offshore, onshore, construction services, modular fabrication and
engineering services verticals, LTHE delivers 'design to build' engineering and
construction solutions across the hydrocarbon spectrum.
