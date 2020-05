L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering wins large contract from Indian Oil Corporation

L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering Limited (LTHE), a whollyowned subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro, has been awarded a large project by IndianOil Corporation Limited (IOCL).The engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning (EPCC) contract isfor setting up a new 9MMTPA atmospheric and vacuum distillation unit (AVU) andallied facilities (EPCC-1 Package) for Barauni Refinery Capacity Expansion Project atIOCL’s Barauni Refinery, Bihar. The capacity of Barauni Refinery is being augmentedfrom current installed capacity of 6MMTPA to 9MMTPA.Awarded through an international competitive bidding on lump sum turn key (LSTK)basis, the contract demonstrates IOCL’s trust on LTHE’s capability to deliver complexprocess plants to a challenging schedule with excellent safety and quality.It is noteworthy to mention that LTHE is already executing a similar EPCC project of9MMTPA CDU and VDU for HPCL Visakh Refinery as a part of Visakh RefineryModernisation Project (VRMP).Organised under offshore, onshore, construction services, modular fabrication andengineering services verticals, LTHE delivers 'design to build' engineering andconstruction solutions across the hydrocarbon spectrum.For the latest refining and petrochemical industry related videos, subscribe to our YouTube page.