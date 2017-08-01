2020 RPME Top 30 EPC Contractors: Saipem

In February 2020, Saipem has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Gulf Petrochemical Industries Company (GPIC), a joint venture equally owned by the National Oil and Gas Holding Company in the Kingdom of Bahrain, SABIC Agri-nutrient Investments in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and Petrochemical Industries Company in Kuwait. The subject matter of the agreement is the feasibility study of three main projects in Bahrain.

The first is in relation to the increase of GPIC’s daily plant production of ammonia, urea and methanol through technical solutions that may reduce energy consumption and use natural gas. The second consists of a pre-feasibility study to build a new mega ammonia and urea plant, while the third aims to determine the quality of gas feedstock in the fields discovered in 2018 off the west coast of the kingdom.

Maurizio Coratella, chief operating officer of the Saipem Onshore E&C Division, commented: “The memorandum of understanding signed with Gulf Petrochemical Industries Company marks a significant new opportunity in Saipem’s path towards the expansion and strengthening of its interests and relationships in this strategic area.”

In September 2019, Saipem was included, for the third consecutive year, in the World and Europe equity indices of the Dow Jones Sustainability Index, as a leader in the energy equipment services industrial sector. For over twenty years, the Dow Jones Sustainability Index, based on a selection carried out by the rating agency RobecoSAM, has classified the companies that stand out in each sector through a complex assessment process that involves analysis of the suitability of the business system and of compliance with stringent economic, ethical, social, environmental and governance criteria.

Saipem was awarded a contract in February 2018 in the onshore E&C sector worth approximately $750mn. Work involves engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning under Package 3 Offsite Facilities in the framework of the development of the Duqm Refinery in Oman. The contract was awarded by Duqm Refinery and Petrochemical Industries Company. Once completed, the refinery will have a capacity of around 230,000 barrels per day.

Stefano Cao, Saipem CEO, commented: “We welcome with particular satisfaction the awarding of this new contract, which signals the relaunch of our activities in Oman, a country in which Saipem has operated successfully in the past.”

In July 2018, Saipem was awarded onshore E&C contracts, worth approximately $800mn in total, in five countries, including Saudi Arabia and Iraq. The company was awarded a contract in Saudi Arabia by Saudi Aramco for procurement and construction in relation to the ‘South Gas Compression Plant Pipelines’ project for the development of the Haradh gas plant, located in the east of the country. A further contract was awarded by ExxonMobil Iraq for the DS6 project for the debottlenecking of the West Qurna field, in the south east of Iraq. Debottlenecking is a process that optimises a plant in order to increase its overall capacity. The works will have a duration of 23 months and will mainly be executed in the Rumahila fabrication yard, owned by Saipem.