Emerson’s Plantweb digital ecosystem wins 2020 Edison Award

Emerson serves customers in life sciences, food and beverage, chemical, power, energy and other critical infrastructure industries that increasingly rely on digital transformation strategies to improve operations. Emerson’s Plantweb digital ecosystem is designed to help companies realise measurable performance improvements in production, reliability, safety and energy management so they can better meet their business needs around the world. Plantweb’s expanding portfolio of transformational technologies, software and services include smart sensors and measurement devices, the industry’s most comprehensive offering of operational analytics as well as consulting and remote monitoring services.“As industrial manufacturers seek to realise the full potential of digital transformation initiatives, it is critical to deliver practical and scalable solutions that drive measurable business impact,” said Stuart Harris, group president for Emerson’s digital transformation business. “We are grateful for this recognition of our industry-leading technology, domain expertise and proven commitment to drive tangible value for our customers.”
Among over 400 nomination entries comprising the best products, services and businesses in innovation, Emerson’s Plantweb was chosen as a winner by a panel of more than 3,000 business executives from the fields of product development, design, engineering, science, marketing and education.“After a thorough review, the Edison Awards judges recognise Emerson’s Plantweb digital ecosystem as a game-changing innovation, standing out among the best in its category,” said Frank Bonafilia, executive director of the Edison Awards.
For the latest refining and petrochemical industry related videos, subscribe to our YouTube page.