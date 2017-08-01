GP Global expands European supply network at the Port of Hamburg

GP Global has further strengthened its international bunkering network with the addition of new delivery infrastructure, supplying the Port of Hamburg, Germany. Expanding their geographical supply reach in the ‘North Western’ market, GP Global will be supplying Marpol and IMO 2020 compliant marine gas oil, all overseen by GP Global’s Rotterdam office.

With a global network of bunker trading offices across London, Geneva, Dubai, Mumbai, Singapore, and Houston, complemented by representatives in Lagos, Dar el Salaam, Nairobi, Delhi and Shanghai, the expansion into supplying Hamburg compliments GP Global’s current portfolio of supply locations as the group continues to grow.

Leading the operation in Hamburg is Peter Beelenkamp, who will be reporting directly Chris Todd, head of bunkers, West of Suez. Before joining GP Global in 2019 as lead, Hamburg Bunkers, Beelenkamp headed the European Division of SK Energy focusing on their ARA operations and brings a breadth of experience to the role.

GP Global’s joint managing director Prerit Goel said: “As the bunkering landscape continues to shift into new directions, supplying for Hamburg Port is a testament to the success the company has achieved across its business units, in the face of a challenging global economic climate. The Hamburg market has long been on our radar and we are very excited about the added value GP Global will be bringing to what has long been a static market.”

Chris Todd, head of bunkering, West of the Suez, at GP Global, added: “Being a neighbouring port to Rotterdam, the set up of our new Hamburg operation is a great fit for our further expansion into the North Western market, and the world. Our bunkering division continues to go from strength to strength as we continue to add new physical supply ports as well as new offices and talented individuals to portfolio of locations West of Suez.”

This announcement follows GP Global’s recent expansion of their trading operations into the Americas with the appointment of Gene Owen as president of trading. Reporting to the company’s senior management in Rotterdam and based out of Houston, Texas, Owen is focusing on building a local team, establishing significant relationships and utilising his critical regional market insight to drive new opportunities for the company.