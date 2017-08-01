2020 RPME Top 30 EPC Contractors: Fluor

In January 2020, Fluor announced that Heartland Canada Partners (HCP), Fluor’s 50/50 partnership with Kiewit Construction Services ULC, was awarded a contract to provide engineering, procurement and construction services for a new propane dehydrogenation (PDH) unit for Canada Kuwait Petrochemical Corporation (CKPC), a 50/50 joint venture between Pembina Pipeline Corporation (Pembina) and Kuwait's Petrochemical Industries Company (PIC). The new PDH unit is part of CKPC’s integrated PDH plant and polypropylene upgrading facility that will be located in Sturgeon County, Alberta, Canada. Fluor expects to book its portion of the contract value in the first quarter of 2020.

“With more than 25 million hours of construction experience in Alberta, we bring together two industry-leading contractors to deliver end-to-end engineering, procurement and construction services for CKPC’s new PDH unit – the third world-scale facility of its kind for Fluor in recent years,” said Mark Fields, group president of Fluor’s energy and chemicals business.

In October 2019, Fluor Corporation announced that its joint venture COOEC-Fluor Heavy Industries, Co (COOEC-Fluor) fabrication yard in Zhuhai, China, has safely completed the pipe spool fabrication portion of its scope of work in support of the Kuwait Integrated Petroleum Industries Company (KIPIC) Al-Zour project in Kuwait. To achieve this milestone, COOEC-Fluor delivered more than 95,000 pipe spools by fabricating 337,000 linear metres of carbon, alloy and stainless steel pipe. The completed pipe spools were loaded out and arrived at the project site in Kuwait at the end of September. The project team has completed more than 3.5 million hours without a lost-time incident.

“The completion of the pipe spool fabrication package is a significant achievement for COOEC-Fluor,” said Chris Vertanness, vice president and director of operations at the COOEC-Fluor fabrication yard. “Not only does this milestone showcase the yard’s extensive pipe and steel fabrication capability in addition to modular assembly, but it also demonstrates our ability to safely deliver large-scale projects at an accelerated pace by shipping more than 15,500 spools per month at peak.”

The fabricated pipe spools were delivered to a Fluor-led joint venture that is currently working to deliver two engineering, procurement, fabrication and construction packages for key process support units, utilities and infrastructure for the Al-Zour refinery project in Kuwait. Upon completion, the new complex is expected to be one of the largest refineries in the world and produce 615,000 barrels of oil per day. In addition to the recently completed pipe spool fabrication scope of work, COOEC-Fluor is fabricating and assembling 188 modules with final loadout and shipping to the project site planned for October.

Fluor Corporation was awarded an EPC management services contract in February 2019 by SABIC for the recommissioning of its polyphenylene ether resin plant in Bergen op Zoom, the Netherlands. In the same month, Fluor Corporation announced that it was awarded the EPC of the Halliburton specialty chemicals manufacturing reaction plant located in the PlasChem Park, Jubail, Saudi Arabia. The new chemicals facility will produce a wide range of specialty chemical products and intermediates to supply both the upstream and downstream oil and gas production industries. Fluor’s scope includes engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning.