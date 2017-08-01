2020 RPME Top 30 EPC Contractors: Wood

In October 2019, Wood was awarded a $20mn contract from SNF Floquip (SNF) to provide maintenance and supplemental project services at its chemicals manufacturing facilities located in Plaquemine, Louisiana, and Pearlington, Mississippi. The initial two-year contract comes with a one-year option to extend and was awarded following a competitive tender process. Under the contract, Wood will mobilise around 100 employees to support the multi-discipline maintenance and project work scopes at the two facilities.

Andrew Stewart, CEO of Wood’s Asset Solutions Americas business, said: “This strategic win signals the expansion of our downstream and chemicals capabilities and growing presence in a key regional market. Our strong proposition, combining end-to-end life cycle services with our chemical expertise, enables us to offer a complete package of scalable and tailored solutions to match the diverse needs of the region’s process industries.”

In July 2019, Wood has secured a new contract with INEOS for its landmark project to build a propane dehydrogenation (PDH) and the first ethane gas cracker in Europe for 20 years. Wood has been appointed programme management partner for the duration of the project and will oversee the execution of the petrochemicals complex, situated in Antwerp, Belgium. The contract will be delivered by the company’s multi-disciplinary capital projects team based in Reading, UK, and at the site in Antwerp.

Dave Stewart, CEO of Wood’s asset solutions business in Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia, comments: “We are delighted to support INEOS as part of an integrated project management partnership to deliver this strategically important development for the European petrochemicals industry. We will bring our renowned project management capability in delivering large-scale capital projects and extensive track record of providing engineering, procurement and construction services globally, to this contract. This award adds to our downstream portfolio in the region and highlights our commitment to growing our petrochemicals business by utilising our wealth of engineering and operational expertise to help customers design, build, run and improve refining and chemical plants.”

In February 2019, Wood has been awarded a $8mn contract by ADNOC Refining to deliver pre-FEED for a new refinery in Ruwais, which is set to become the world’s largest refining and petrochemicals complex. The award is for a state-of-the-art refinery with a capacity of 600,000 barrels of crude oil per day. The new refinery will be designed to have full conversion capability and allow integration with existing petrochemicals infrastructure in Ruwais.

Wood secured a multimillion dollar contract in October 2018 with Duqm Refinery and Petrochemicals Industries Company to provide two Terrace Wall double-fired delayed coker heaters at their refinery in Oman.

In March 2018, Wood was selected to develop the world’s largest fully integrated crude-oil-to-chemicals complex in Saudi Arabia, on behalf of Saudi Aramco and SABIC as the first PMC contractor. The company will provide pre-FEED, FEED and project management services during the EPC phase, supporting the development of the complex that is expected to process 400,000 barrels per day and approximately nine million tonnes of chemicals and base oils annually.