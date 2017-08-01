LANXESS donates one million litres of disinfectant solution

Specialty chemicals company LANXESS is donating ten metric tonnes of its highly effective disinfectant Rely+On Virkon to hospitals, authorities and public institutions in 13 countries around the world. The powder disinfectant is diluted with water on site and is sufficient for one million litres of disinfectant solution. It can be used to disinfect hard surfaces and equipment, for example in hospitals.

“We want to help contain the global spread of the coronavirus. With our disinfectant Rely+On Virkon, we can effectively contribute to this cause,” said Anno Borkowsky, member of the board of management of LANXESS. “Many people, such as hospital employees, are currently risking their own health to save the lives of others. With our donation we also want to protect them.”

The product donation is being given to institutions in 13 countries. In Europe, the product is delivered to Germany, France, Italy, Great Britain, Spain and Poland, in Asia to India, Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore. On the American continent, the donation is being given to recipients in the United States, Brazil and Mexico. “When selecting the countries, we paid attention to where the demand is particularly high and where our product is registered,” explained Anno Borkowsky.

In February, LANXESS had already donated one metric tonne of Rely+On Virkon to hospitals in Wuhan, China.

Independent tests have proven that Rely+On Virkon inactivates a closely related surrogate of the currently spreading coronavirus strain. From these tests it can be concluded that Rely+On Virkon is also effective against SARS-CoV-2.

Rely+On Virkon is diluted for application and sprayed on hard surfaces and equipment. It can therefore help to reduce the risk of contamination via surfaces, door handles, tables, or chairs during disinfection measures in hospitals, but also at public transport terminals, airports, shopping malls, etc.