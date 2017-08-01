Refining & Petrochemicals Middle East offers free digital magazine editions

In line with the latest government decree reducing the circulation of printed magazines and newspapers within the UAE, ITP Media Group has lowered the print runs for its consumer magazines to withdraw copies from all communal areas that the magazines are usually circulated in, while retail and subscriber copies are still being printed, sold and delivered.
ITP’s titles are available to read on a web based platform, or via the App store, or Google Play store, free of charge to anyone. Consumers will be reminded of the links through the company’s industry-leading websites and regular newsletters. Alternatively, consumers can simply search for the title on the App, or Android store, download to their device and read from the comfort of their residence.
Click here to read the latest edition of Refining & Petrochemicals Middle East magazine.
Click here to subscribe to the print edition and scroll down to the bottom of the page to get the latest Refining & Petrochemicals Middle East newsletter delivered direct to your email Inbox every day.
For the latest refining and petrochemical industry related videos, subscribe to our YouTube page.