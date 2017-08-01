Thaioil chooses Haldor Topsoe’s SNOX air quality control for Sriracha refinery

Thai Oil Public Company Limited (Thaioil) has signed an agreement for Topsoe’s SNOX solution to efficiently remove sulphur and nitrogen oxides and dust emissions from their Sriracha Refinery in the Chonburi province in the east of Thailand.

The project is expected to boost capacity from 275,000 to 400,000 barrels per day – while improving energy efficiency and the impact on the environment.

The agreement comprises proprietary equipment and catalyst supply for Haldor Topsoe's air quality control technology SNOX. This initiative to secure compliance with air emission regulations for a new energy recovery unit at the Sriracha Refinery is part of Thaioil’s Clean Fuel Project.

The Sriracha Refinery’s new energy recovery unit will use three parallel SNOX lines to remove sulphur oxides (SOx), nitrogen oxides (NOx) and dust from the new circulating fluidised bed boilers. Sulphur is recovered as commercial grade concentrated sulphuric acid and the nitrogen oxides are reduced to free nitrogen.

The SNOX process includes energy recovery by recycling of surplus heat to reduce energy consumption in the boilers. Another benefit of using SNOX in a refinery is that it can also handle additional sulphurous waste streams such as H2S gas, sour water stripper gas and Claus tail gas.

Thaioil has also chosen other Topsoe technologies and licences for its new and environmentally friendly Sriracha Refinery, including hydrotreater.