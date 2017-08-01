Carbios, TechnipFMC to build demonstration plant for depolymerisation of waste PET plastics to monomers

Carbios and TechnipFMC announced that TechnipFMC’s operating centre in Lyon, France, will be assisting Carbios to build a plant that demonstrates Carbios’ Enzymatic Recycling Process.

The technology uses proprietary enzymes to recycle waste PET (polyethylene terephthalate) plastics into monomers ready for repolymerisation into PET with the same technical and physical properties as virgin PET. This collaboration is an important step in the demonstration of the technology and potential future commercialisation.

TechnipFMC will provide advisory, engineering, procurement and construction supervision services for this plant, which will be located close to Lyon. Construction will start later this year with first operations expected to begin in 2021.

Alain Francois, managing director of TechnipFMC’s Lyon office, said: “We are pleased to work with Carbios to demonstrate their plastic recycling technology. This collaboration recognises our technological know-how and leading-edge approach to commercialising new processes, as well as underlining our ambition to provide services in the field of sustainability and the circular economy.”

Carbios’ technology has proven to be a superior process that efficiently recycles all PET-based plastics. To ensure its implementation at large-scale, it is key for operators to gain insights into operational conditions.

Jean-Claude Lumaret, CEO of Carbios, noted: “Carbios’ collaboration with TechnipFMC has been very successful over the past few years and we are delighted to extend this valuable partnership to the construction of our demonstration plant. This agreement, which will leverage both parties’ expertise, supports our common vision to enhance the sustainability of the plastic industry.Our collaboration with TechnipFMC aims to address this need through a demonstration plant.”