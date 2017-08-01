Carbios, TechnipFMC to build demonstration plant for depolymerisation of waste PET plastics to monomers

Petrochemicals
News
Published: 18 April 2020 - 2:30 a.m.
By: Martin Menachery
Carbios and TechnipFMC announced that TechnipFMC’s operating centre in Lyon, France, will be assisting Carbios to build a plant that demonstrates Carbios’ Enzymatic Recycling Process.

The technology uses proprietary enzymes to recycle waste PET (polyethylene terephthalate) plastics into monomers ready for repolymerisation into PET with the same technical and physical properties as virgin PET. This collaboration is an important step in the demonstration of the technology and potential future commercialisation.

TechnipFMC will provide advisory, engineering, procurement and construction supervision services for this plant, which will be located close to Lyon. Construction will start later this year with first operations expected to begin in 2021.

Alain Francois, managing director of TechnipFMC’s Lyon office, said: “We are pleased to work with Carbios to demonstrate their plastic recycling technology. This collaboration recognises our technological know-how and leading-edge approach to commercialising new processes, as well as underlining our ambition to provide services in the field of sustainability and the circular economy.”

Jean-Claude Lumaret, CEO of Carbios, noted: “Carbios’ collaboration with TechnipFMC has been very successful over the past few years and we are delighted to extend this valuable partnership to the construction of our demonstration plant. This agreement, which will leverage both parties’ expertise, supports our common vision to enhance the sustainability of the plastic industry. Carbios’ technology has proven to be a superior process that efficiently recycles all PET-based plastics. To ensure its implementation at large-scale, it is key for operators to gain insights into operational conditions. Our collaboration with TechnipFMC aims to address this need through a demonstration plant.”

For the latest refining and petrochemical industry related videos, subscribe to our YouTube page.

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Petrochemicals News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

PlayBox Neo powers new TV channels for Minacord Media
    There's now an anti-bacterial covering for natural stones
      O2 could delay UK’s 5G spectrum auction by up to 18 months, as it threatens legal action
        Rise of virtual events, and the Digital Studio Awards
          STC customers receive two months Shahid VIP free

            More related galleries

            In pictures: Reliving the glorious past of the Digital Studio Awards
              Photos: UAE Hotel restaurants delivering iftar meals
                Photos: Dishes from Nammos Dubai
                  In pictures: Australia's 'Delivered Live' show
                    Photos: Il Borro Tuscan Bistro delivery service