Petrofac loses two $1.65bn recent contracts

Petrochemicals
News
Published: 18 April 2020 - midnight
By: Martin Menachery
Petrofac announced that its Petrofac Emirates joint venture has received notice of termination from ADNOC of two recently awarded contracts for the Dalma Gas Development Project. Petrofac is committed to working with ADNOC over the coming weeks to explore alternative options to deliver this project in a way that supports their strategic objectives within the current challenging environment.

The project, worth around $1.65bn, and awarded in February 2020, comprised two packages. Petrofac Emirates’ portion of the scope of work is valued at $1.5bn.

Petrofac continues to progress execution of its remaining group backlog of around $7bn as planned and is still progressing with tendering for major contracts in Abu Dhabi. However, it anticipates this development may have an impact on the timing of their awards.

For the latest refining and petrochemical industry related videos, subscribe to our YouTube page.

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Petrochemicals News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

PlayBox Neo powers new TV channels for Minacord Media
    There's now an anti-bacterial covering for natural stones
      O2 could delay UK’s 5G spectrum auction by up to 18 months, as it threatens legal action
        Rise of virtual events, and the Digital Studio Awards
          STC customers receive two months Shahid VIP free

            More related galleries

            In pictures: Reliving the glorious past of the Digital Studio Awards
              Photos: UAE Hotel restaurants delivering iftar meals
                Photos: Dishes from Nammos Dubai
                  In pictures: Australia's 'Delivered Live' show
                    Photos: Il Borro Tuscan Bistro delivery service