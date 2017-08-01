2020 RPME Top 30 EPC Contractors: Bechtel

In February 2020, Egyptian Petrochemicals Holding Company (ECHEM) signed a cooperation agreement with American company, Bechtel Group, with an investment of $6.7bn, the Ministry of Petroleum of Egypt announced. The agreement aims to build a refining and petrochemical complex in the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZone), said the ministry. The deal stipulates that ECHEM will start preparing a detailed feasibility study in cooperation with an international consultant, reported Egypt Today.

"Bechtel Group will provide the necessary funding from banks and international financial institutions," the statement said, adding that the project is “expected to increase the productivity of petroleum and petrochemical products to cover the local market needs and to export these products.”

Egypt also signed a contract for the construction of a mazut hydrocracking complex in Assiut, the largest oil refining project to be implemented in Upper Egypt, with investment totalling $2.5bn. The complex in Assiut aims for a production capacity of 2.8 million tonnes annually, the statement said, and the facility will also produce butane and naphtha used in the production of high-octane gasoline.

In December 2019, Bechtel re-opened its office in Al Khobar to meet the increasing demand for quality services in the oil and gas sector in Saudi Arabia and in the region. Re-opening the Al Khobar office reaffirms Bechtel’s commitment to support the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 with a commitment to developing local talent to sustain long-term economic development for the Kingdom.

“We are here to support our Saudi Arabian customers and partners to deliver sustainable energy & chemical products to the world. We are proud of our 76-year history here in Saudi Arabia and today, that energy and dedication to meeting the needs of our Saudi customers and the Kingdom’s objectives is just as strong,” said Joe Thompson, senior vice president and general manager for Bechtel’s downstream and chemicals business.

Bechtel’s people have engineered, managed and delivered some of Saudi Arabia’s signature projects, from Ras Tanura, the first oil refinery in 1943 to today’s major projects such as Riyadh Metro Project, The National Project Management, Operation and Maintenance Organization and the Jubail industrial city. To enable successful outcomes for its customers, Bechtel offers a proven expertise and knowledge accumulated over more than 121 years from delivering hundreds of refineries and chemical plants, thousands of kilometres of pipeline, hundreds of onshore oil and gas facilities, tanks, terminal facilities and unmatched global LNG capacity.

In July 2018, Bechtel launched a pioneering women’s empowerment programme in Saudi Arabia. Working with Al Khaleej Training and Education organisation, the programme aims to increase women’s participation in the country’s workforce through training and job placement of women with undergraduate degrees. The programme supports the country’s Vision 2030 goal to increase women’s participation in the workforce to 30%. This is not Bechtel’s first workforce enhancement programme in the kingdom.

In 2017, the company began a partnership with Riyadh College of Technology to train and hire up to 75 students upon graduation. The women’s empowerment programme includes training courses in English language, information technology, and computer skills. Bechtel has worked in Saudi Arabia for 75 years developing landmark projects that have transformed the country. Major industrial and energy projects include development and expansion of Jubail and Ras Al Khair industrial cities working with the Royal Commission of Jubail and Yanbu, and overseeing a major phosphate complex and industrial city for Ma’aden. Bechtel is currently providing programme management services at Jubail Industrial City.