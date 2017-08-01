2020 RPME Top 30 EPC Contractors: Bilfinger Middle East

In July 2019, Bilfinger was awarded multiple engineering contracts by ADNOC. The projects, secured by Bilfinger’s Middle East division, entail the provision of front-end engineering design (FEED) for onshore facilities. Under the terms of the FEED contracts, Bilfinger Tebodin Middle East will provide engineering services for a new wastewater treatment plant located in a refinery complex in Ruwais, as well as a basic design and detailed engineering package to enhance existing sulphur dust control systems at two sulphur-handling facilities. These agreements underline the position of Bilfinger Tebodin Middle East as a leading engineering firm in the Abu Dhabi hydrocarbon sector, where it has been locally active for more than 45 years.

"We are excited to bring Bilfinger Tebodin’s extensive experience, quality and competitive expertise to these important projects, while adding value to the local economy in Abu Dhabi," said Marco van der Linden, UAE country director of Bilfinger Tebodin Middle East. “The UAE is a key market for us and we welcome the opportunity to further expand our role in the development and enhancement of its world-class hydrocarbon industry.”

In May 2019, Bilfinger has been chosen as maintenance partner for a $66.82mn contract by SABIC UK Petrochemicals Limited to carry out a range of services across facilities on its Teesside site. The services will include mechanical, electrical and instrumentation engineering, as well as access, insulation, painting, and asbestos management and removal. The four-year contract has a volume of approximately $64.38mn and comes under Bilfinger’s engineering and maintenance service line.

Tom Blades, CEO of Bilfinger, said: “Bilfinger has a strong track record of industrial services on such large-scale assets. With our Bilfinger Maintenance Concept, we help our customers boost asset efficiency and availability while cutting maintenance costs. SABIC has chosen a reliable partner in Bilfinger with a long history of proven experience to ensure smooth production and short downtimes at one of its largest sites.”

Bilfinger employs 2,500 employees in the UK, with approximately 200 employees dedicated to the engineering and maintenance services for SABIC. Bilfinger’s services for process industry customers include design and build, automated control and electrical systems, installation and commissioning as well as operations and maintenance. SABIC is a global chemical company, employing over 540 people across two sites in Teesside. Its Wilton site is located on Wilton International, one of the UK’s leading process manufacturing sites.

ADNOC awarded Bilfinger three separate projects in the first quarter of 2019. The contracts, secured by Bilfinger’s Middle East division, involve turnkey installation, replacement and modification services in ADNOC’s Ruwais-based refining unit. Bilfinger, a leading global engineering and industrial services provider with nearly half a century of presence in the UAE, will design, supply and install upgrade solutions related to hydrocracker (HCK) and hydroskimmer (HSK) units. Tie-ins are expected to be carried out during a major turnaround in 2020.

Under a second contract, Bilfinger will provide specialised EPC services for the installation of Bernoulli filters for the HCK unit’s seawater network as well as LPG transfer pumps and progressive cavity pumps at the HSK plant. At the same industrial complex, Bilfinger was also awarded a contract to perform piping modifications for service water and eye shower facilities. The scope involves the replacement of certain lines, with associated civil and structural works for above-ground and underground pipe network systems. All three projects are expected to be completed in 2020.