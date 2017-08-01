2020 RPME Top 30 EPC Contractors: KBR

In November 2019, KBR announced that it has been awarded a contract for its PLINKE hydrochloric acid purification technologies by Italmatch Deutschland for its phosphorous acid production plant in Frankfurt, Germany. Under the terms of the contract, KBR will provide technology licence, basic and detailed engineering, proprietary equipment and related advisory services to Italmatch to help with the production of phosphorous acid as well as absorption and recovery of hydrochloric acid.

“We are proud to be selected as Italmatch’s technology partner for its new plant and contribute to Italmatch’s continued growth,” said Doug Kelly, president, technology solutions, KBR. “KBR has designed, built, supplied and supported tailored plants and facilities for purifying and concentrating strong inorganic acids and metal salts for customers all over the world.”

KBR has more than 70 years of experience in PLINKE acid treatment and has built more than 550 plants for treatment and concentration of inorganic acids and acidic waste water worldwide. Again in the same month, KBR has been awarded a contract for vinyl acetate monomer (VAM) technology by Shenghong Refining Petrochemical (Lian Yun Gang) Co, China. This is the first commercial VAM technology licence secured under an alliance agreement between KBR and Showa Denko K.K. (SDK) to commercialise SDK’s VAM technology.

Under the terms of the contract, KBR will provide licence and basic engineering design for a 300KTA VAM unit to be constructed in Lianyungang, China, as part of an integrated refinery and petrochemical complex. The KBR-SDK VAM technology is backed by more than 40 years of know-how accumulated through the safe and stable operation of SDK’s ethylene-based VAM unit at the Oita Petrochemical Complex in Japan.

"We are excited that Shenghong has selected KBR-SDK's VAM technology," said Kelly. “This award consolidates KBR’s position as a licensor of specialty chemicals technologies and strengthens our relationship with a key partner in Shenghong.”

KBR also provided its phenol/acetone technology to Shenghong in 2019. KBR has more than 50 years of experience in providing technologies, flexible solutions and expertise that petrochemicals operators rely on to produce ethylene, propylene, acetyls, phenolics, vinyls and other specialty products from a variety of feedstocks, safely and efficiently. In another development in the same month, KBR announced that its ROSE solvent de-asphalting (SDA) process will be integrated with LC-MAX technology, an advanced, patented, ebullated-bed residue upgrading process from Chevron Lummus Global (CLG) to assist Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited’s modernisation at the Visakh refinery residue upgrading project in India.

KBR was awarded a contract in February 2019 by Satorp to debottleneck Train 2 of its existing 440,000 barrels per day refinery in Jubail, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The debottlenecking project is expected to increase the original refinery’s throughput by 15%, once completed in August 2020.

In April 2018, KBR was awarded a contract by Saudi Aramco and SABIC as the second Project Management Contractor to provide Pre-FEED, FEED and Programme Management Services to develop the world’s largest fully integrated crude-oil-to-chemicals complex. The project, which will be located in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, will be executed from KBR’s Houston, Al-Khobar and Chennai offices, and is expected to continue through to the start-up of the facility in 2025.