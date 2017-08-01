2020 RPME Top 30 EPC Contractors: Worley

In February 2020, Worley announced the appointment of Chris Ashton as the CEO and managing director of Worley effective 24 February 2020, following the retirement of Andrew Wood. In April 2019, WorleyParsons announced it is adopting a new brand, Worley, following the successful completion of the $3.17bn acquisition of Jacobs Energy, Chemicals and Resources division (Jacobs ECR). The new merged business is a pre-eminent global provider of professional project and asset services in energy, chemicals and resources, employing 57,600 people across 51 countries worldwide.

Krish Iyer, president – energy and chemicals services, Middle East and Africa, Worley, said: “We can now provide a full service offering to upstream, midstream and downstream customers across the region while our localisation commitments will continue across the Middle East. By expanding our geographic footprint and diversifying our offering, we gain leading market positions across the hydrocarbons and chemicals sectors, while strengthening our position within mining, minerals and metals.”

Commenting on the news, Worley CEO Andrew Wood said: “This acquisition is about more than capacity and capability. It is about opportunity. The opportunity to become the partner of choice for our customers, the employer of choice for our people, and to deliver enhanced returns for our shareholders. Our new brand reflects our place at the forefront of the energy, chemicals and resources markets, and our ability to support our customers through the global energy transition. We plan to embrace the heritage of both WorleyParsons and Jacobs ECR while looking firmly ahead to, what promises to be, an exciting future as one entity.”

The acquisition also marks an expansion in other strategic markets, including Europe, North America, Canada, and India. The company will have greater global reach, with leading market positions in the energy, chemical and resources sectors. Borouge awarded WorleyParsons the PMC contract in March 2019 for its Ruwais petrochemicals complex. Under the contract, WorleyParsons will provide PMC services to the fourth phase of the petrochemicals complex. The complex will include the world’s largest mixed feed cracker with an estimated 1.8 million tonnes per annum of ethylene output and a production capacity of 3.3 million tonnes per annum of olefins and aromatics, using a variety of feedstocks such as ethane, butane and naphtha from ADNOC’s refining and gas processing facilities.

In November 2018, WorleyParsons was awarded a five-year framework agreement by SABIC, for the provision of EPCM services. Under the agreement, WorleyParsons will work with SABIC to optimise operating efficiency at its five production sites in Europe. The services will be executed by WorleyParsons’ offices in the UK, the Netherlands, Germany and Spain. This framework agreement supports WorleyParsons’ strategic growth objective to establish a strong presence in the European chemicals sector.

WorleyParsons was awarded a general engineering service contract by Yasref in May 2018 to help optimise the production of its facilities. WorleyParsons will offer all engineering and consultancy services for the refinery, which includes feasibility studies, basic/concept studies, detailed engineering, procurement and construction support, and pre-commissioning/commissioning assistance.

In March 2018, ADNOC Refining awarded WorleyParsons the PMC contract for the crude flexibility project at the Ruwais refinery.