2020 RPME Top 30 EPC Contractors: L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering

L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering (LTHE) is an engineering, procurement, fabrication, construction and project management company, providing integrated ‘design-to-build’ solutions for large and complex offshore and onshore hydrocarbon projects worldwide. LTHE has been successful in demonstrating a strong interest in partnership within the Middle East region and won contracts with Arab oil companies. The company has over 6,000 employees, most of whom are qualified engineers, and around 2,500 design engineers.

Over 700 employees and around 7,500 workmen currently work in both office roles and projects in the Middle East region, and the number is expected to grow further in the backdrop of increased project awards. LTHE has a special agenda and strategic focus on increasing its headcount of female employees, which currently stands at about 800 employees. The company is one of those organisations which place a strong emphasis on training and talent development. While all of the Middle East is of prime importance to the business, the most important markets for LTHE are United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and the Sultanate of Oman.

The company’s active projects are worth around $3bn in the Middle East. In Saudi Arabia, LTHE secured an offshore EPCI contract from Saudi Aramco for the Zuluf and Berri fields. The Linear Alkyl Benzene Project for Farabi Petrochemical Company reached its construction peak and is slated to be completed in April 2020. LTHE successfully completed on time, Saudi Aramco’s Hasbah II Gas Increment Project and three gas PDMs valued together at roughly $2bn.

In Kuwait, LTHE won a new strategic gas pipeline from KOC, valued at $500mn, in February 2019. In the UAE, the company successfully completed the Haliba Field Development Project, a $355mn contract from Al Dhafra Petroleum, in 2019. LTHE considers increased downstream opportunity as the single biggest opportunity for the company. It considers current market scenario involving price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia, and Covid-19 pandemic outbreak as the biggest challenges that its business would be facing over the course of the next 12 months.

LTHE’s CSR interventions – based on commitment, mobilisation of employee volunteerism, innovative approaches, appropriate technology, and key partnerships – have been making lasting differences in the lives of underprivileged sections of society. Further, the synergy between corporate actions, and the government and NGOs are making CSR interventions more effective in facilitating inclusive development. The company has a CSR policy with built-in, self-regulating mechanisms to monitor and ensure their adherence to the law, ethical standards, and international norms.

LTHE’s business embraces responsibility for the impact of their activities on the environment, consumers, employees, communities, stakeholders and all other members of the public sphere. LTHE’s HSE Management System outlines the structured approach necessary for all its operations to manage HSE risks and drive HSE improvement in a consistent and systematic manner. Each element defines the requirements of all employees and stakeholders to achieve the outcome in a clear and comprehensive manner. The company’s HSE Management System is modelled after OHSAS 18001 and ISO 14001 standards. LTHE made a profit of $74.7mn during the financial year 2019.