Emerson’s Martin Zielinski inducted into Control Process Automation Hall of Fame

Petrochemicals
News
Published: 20 April 2020 - 2:30 a.m.
By: Martin Menachery
Martin Zielinski, who recently retired from a storied 37-year career at Emerson as director of HART and Fieldbus Technology, has joined Control’s Process Automation Hall of Fame as a 2020 inductee.

Zielinski is noted for being a leading champion of open standards for digital field communications. He was instrumental in the establishment of the HART protocol and in forming the FieldComm Group, which develops global standards for automation systems and devices.

Zielinski joins the Hall of Fame alongside eight other Emerson leaders including John Berra (2004 inductee), former president of Emerson Process Management and Vern Heath (2012 inductee), co-founder of Rosemount Engineering Company acquired by Emerson in 1976.

Other heavy hitters include: Greg McMillan (2001), Marion Keyes (2002), Terry Blevins (2004), William M Hawkins (2008), Hans Baumann (2009), and Mark Nixon (2012).

For the latest refining and petrochemical industry related videos, subscribe to our YouTube page.

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Petrochemicals News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

PlayBox Neo powers new TV channels for Minacord Media
    There's now an anti-bacterial covering for natural stones
      O2 could delay UK’s 5G spectrum auction by up to 18 months, as it threatens legal action
        Rise of virtual events, and the Digital Studio Awards
          STC customers receive two months Shahid VIP free

            More related galleries

            In pictures: Reliving the glorious past of the Digital Studio Awards
              Photos: UAE Hotel restaurants delivering iftar meals
                Photos: Dishes from Nammos Dubai
                  In pictures: Australia's 'Delivered Live' show
                    Photos: Il Borro Tuscan Bistro delivery service