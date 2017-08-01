Emerson’s Martin Zielinski inducted into Control Process Automation Hall of Fame

Martin Zielinski, who recently retired from a storied 37-year career at Emerson as director of HART and Fieldbus Technology, has joined Control’s Process Automation Hall of Fame as a 2020 inductee.Zielinski is noted for being a leading champion of open standards for digital field communications. He was instrumental in the establishment of the HART protocol and in forming the FieldComm Group, which develops global standards for automation systems and devices.Zielinski joins the Hall of Fame alongside eight other Emerson leaders including John Berra (2004 inductee), former president of Emerson Process Management and Vern Heath (2012 inductee), co-founder of Rosemount Engineering Company acquired by Emerson in 1976.Other heavy hitters include: Greg McMillan (2001), Marion Keyes (2002), Terry Blevins (2004), William M Hawkins (2008), Hans Baumann (2009), and Mark Nixon (2012).

