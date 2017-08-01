2020 RPME Top 30 EPC Contractors: Thyssenkrupp Industrial Solutions

Thyssenkrupp is building a new integrated chemical complex in Hungary. The foundation stone for the polyol production facility was laid on 27 September 2019 in Tiszaújváros. The MOL Group, a leading international oil and gas company, is investing a total of $1.32bn in the new plant complex. It is expected to be commissioned in 2021 and will produce around 200,000 tonnes of polyols per year.

“Today marks an important step for the transformation of the chemical industry in Hungary as well as for the cooperation between MOL and thyssenkrupp,” said Dr Sami Pelkonen, CEO, chemical and process technologies at thyssenkrupp Industrial Solutions. ”With its Vision 2030, MOL is pursuing an ambitious growth agenda. We are proud and sustainably committed to support this vision and to contribute with our technologies and know-how to an innovative and sustainable chemical sector.”

Polyol is an important and highly sought-after plastic raw material that is used in numerous industries, from automotive manufacturing to construction to the clothing industry. The new Tiszaújváros complex will produce polyether polyols using efficient and environmentally friendly technologies such as the HPPO process (propylene oxide from hydrogen peroxide) developed by thyssenkrupp and Evonik.

“This investment project will make MOL Group one of the most important players in the region’s chemical industry, with MOL being the only Central and Eastern European company to control the entire value chain from crude oil extraction to polyol production,” said Zsolt Hernádi. “Once commissioned in 2021, the plant will further enhance the position of Tiszaújváros in the chemical industry, as the expertise and the new production infrastructure established here ay attract additional investors to the area.”

The thyssenkrupp Industrial Solutions business area is a leading partner for the engineering, construction and service of all industrial plants and systems.

