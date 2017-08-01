Ineos, Plastic Energy to partner on new advanced plastic recycling facility

INEOS and PLASTIC ENERGY have today announced a collaboration on the construction of a new plant to convert waste plastic into the raw material to make new plastic. Production of the new facility would be targeted for the end of 2023.

Advanced recycling technology converts waste plastic back to its basic molecules. The resulting material is then used in INEOS crackers to replace traditional raw materials derived from oil.



First trials of product from PLASTIC ENERGY’s current advanced recycling process have been completed. The new raw material has been successfully converted into virgin polymer through the INEOS cracker at Köln, Germany. The plastics made from this trial will now be used by selected customers and brands to demonstrate the benefits of the process.

Plastic Energy’s patented technology called Thermal Anaerobic Conversion (TAC) transforms previously unrecyclable plastic waste into TACOIL. This new recycled raw material could be used by many Ineos sites to produce virgin plastic for use across medical products, food packaging, lightweight automotive parts and pipes for safe water transportation.



Advanced recycling makes it possible to produce final product with an identical specification to virgin material. It removes all contamination so that the resulting polymers can be used in food and medical packaging, where safety standards require the highest level of product purity.

Rob Ingram, CEO, Ineos Olefins & Polymers, Europe, said: “This represents the delivery of another important milestone in the Ineos sustainability strategy. To take plastic waste back to virgin plastic is the ultimate definition of recycling and will create a truly circular economy solution. This will enable us to offer another opportunity for our customers to help them meet their pledges and commitments in this area.”



Carlos Monreal, founder and CEO of Plastic Energy, said: “We will work jointly to bring this new solution on to the market and respond to the growing demand for high quality recycled content and the growing imperative to increase recycling rates and move towards a circular future for plastics.”