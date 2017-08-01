Chevron Lummus Global, Napcon, Bapco unveil LC-FINING Center of Excellence in Bahrain

Managed by Bapco and CLG, the Center of Excellence focuses on training operators using dynamic simulators in a distraction-free environment through interactive plant operation scenarios for effective cognitive retention. The heart of the training facilities is the high-fidelity Training Simulator System provided by NAPCON.
“This joint effort between CLG, Bapco, and NAPCON in creating a training center underlines our collaboration in delivering state-of-the-art solutions for our licensees,” said Ujjal Mukherjee, managing director of Chevron Lummus Global. “In particular, it brings significant added value to the LC-FINING project at Bapco, a company with whom CLG has maintained a successful relationship with for many years. We appreciate Bapco’s support in providing the space and support necessary for this first-of-a-kind centre.”
“We are privileged to be able to provide CLG and its customers this top-notch solution that enables thorough training and knowledge sharing,” said Perttu Tuomaala, vice president of NAPCON. “This is a further demonstration of our capabilities to enhance plant performance through integrated high-fidelity simulation. Training plant personnel with the LC-FINING Simulator will allow end-users to make the best out of CLG’s market-leading residue hydrocracking process.”
Over 80 CLG, Bapco, and NAPCON personnel attended the successful grand opening of the LC-FINING Center of Excellence, including Dr Dawood Nassif, chairman of Bapco.
For the latest refining and petrochemical industry related videos, subscribe to our YouTube page.