Chevron Lummus Global, Napcon, Bapco unveil LC-FINING Center of Excellence in Bahrain

Chevron Lummus Global (CLG), NAPCON, and the Bahrain Petroleum Company (Bapco) announced the successful grand opening of the LC-FINING Center of Excellence in Bapco’s Oil and Gas Academy located in Awali, Kingdom of Bahrain.Managed by Bapco and CLG, the Center of Excellence focuses on training operators using dynamic simulators in a distraction-free environment through interactive plant operation scenarios for effective cognitive retention. The heart of the training facilities is the high-fidelity Training Simulator System provided by NAPCON.,” said Ujjal Mukherjee, managing director of Chevron Lummus Global. “In particular, it brings significant added value to the LC-FINING project at Bapco, a company with whom CLG has maintained a successful relationship with for many years. We appreciate Bapco’s support in providing the space and support necessary for this first-of-a-kind centre.”“We are privileged to be able to provide CLG and its customers this top-notch solution that enables thorough training and knowledge sharing,” said Perttu Tuomaala, vice president of NAPCON. “This is a further demonstration of our capabilities to enhance plant performance through integrated high-fidelity simulation.Over 80 CLG, Bapco, and NAPCON personnel attended the successful grand opening of the LC-FINING Center of Excellence, including Dr Dawood Nassif, chairman of Bapco.