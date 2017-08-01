ADNOC announces programmes boosting the UAE-wide volunteer initiative

ADNOC announced details of its support for the 'UAE Volunteers' initiative launched by Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, minister of foreign affairs and international cooperation, to consolidate nationwide volunteering efforts to help combat Covid-19. The UAE Volunteers initiative is managed by Emirates Foundation (EF) and was launched earlier this month in collaboration with government entities, voluntary groups, and the private sector.

ADNOC’s partnership in the UAE Volunteers initiative reinforces its commitment to supporting programmes that create a positive social impact on local communities and aligns with the UAE government’s humanitarian efforts to mitigate the impact of the Covid-19 situation.

Today, over 1,500 ADNOC employees have signed up as volunteers in the UAE Volunteers campaign and this number is expected to increase. ADNOC employees can sign up as volunteers through the website https://volunteers.ae/.

Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE minister of state and ADNOC Group CEO, said: “We are very pleased to be part of the Emirates Foundation UAE Volunteers Platform, which seeks to consolidate the UAE’s collective community response to Covid. This is an important initiative in the UAE’s proactive approach to addressing the coronavirus situation. ADNOC is committed to supporting the wise measures taken by our leadership to effectively address the challenges we are facing and help mitigate their impact on local communities.”

“I want to thank the members of the ADNOC family, who have signed up as volunteers and encourage residents and citizens to support this cause. In doing so, we are demonstrating the UAE’s essential values of unity, inclusivity, coexistence, and humanity. By working together as a community, we will come through this period stronger, more united and more resilient.”

ADNOC’s volunteering team will include specialist volunteers. Some of the activities which the volunteers will be engaged in include working in collaboration with National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) to support healthcare workers in the field, distributing vital supplies to the community and providing virtual support.

As part of ADNOC’s contribution to the initiative, the company will host a 'Virtual Majlis' that will bring together the UAE government leaders and global experts on its 'ADNOC Insights' programme to engage on the key issues facing the world today and provide actionable insights to topics ranging from how to rebuild the global and domestic economy, to what the post-Covid-19 workplace should look like. From Sunday, 26 April, the majlis focuses on different themes and is being broadcast on ADNOC’s social media platforms.

ADNOC will also distribute 10,000 'Weqaya' kits containing personal protective equipment (PPE) such as masks and gloves as well as hand sanitisers to help protect members of the society. In addition, over 120 of ADNOC Distribution service stations across the UAE will be utilised to create awareness on health and safety precautions to adopt, in alignment with the UAE government’s 'Stay at Home' campaign through online platforms.

ADNOC is also supporting emergency response ambulances and healthcare professionals in the UAE. In collaboration with UAE health authorities, ADNOC Distribution is supporting all national emergency ambulances refuelling at ADNOC Distribution service stations.

Chaired by Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, the Emirates Foundation is an independent organisation set up by the Government of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi to facilitate public-private funded initiatives to improve the welfare of youth across the UAE.