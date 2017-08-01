ENOC, Emirates Red Crescent launch digital donation platform during the month of Holy Month of Ramadan

Published: 27 April 2020 - 1 a.m.
By: Martin Menachery
ENOC Group has partnered with Emirates Red Crescent to launch a campaign that will allow UAE citizens and residents to make charitable donations for Meer Boxes, Zakat Al Fitr and Eid Al Fitr clothing during the Holy Month of Ramadan.

The initiative is aligned with the UAE’s mandate to encourage members of the community to maintain social distancing in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

During the Holy Month, customers will be able to donate to the Emirates Red Crescent via a digital link, or an individual SMS code for their preferred choice of donation, or via Emirates Red Crescent’s application.

Saif Humaid Al Falasi, group CEO of ENOC, said: “Every year, we work with our partners on initiatives that demonstrate the true values of this Holy Month. As we all stand together in solidarity through these unprecedented times, we are encouraging people to take a part in making a considerable difference. Through our partnership with Emirates Red Crescent, we hope to have introduced a new way for us to reach out to others in need and contribute to this great nation.

Details of the digital platform and methods of donation will also be amplified across all ENOC and EPPCO service stations and through social media platforms.

Dr Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, ERC secretary general, said: “ENOC’s initiative to launch a digital platform in partnership with Emirates Red Crescent to drive the collection of charitable donations from UAE citizens and residents will support families in need during the Holy Month of Ramadan, which comes amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.”

The digital platform aims to encourage members of the community and supporters of ERC to contribute during the Holy Month of Ramadan. We thank ENOC for its contribution towards the community and its commitment to corporate social responsibility,” added Al Falahi.

