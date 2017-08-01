2020 RPME Top 30 EPC Contractors: Mott MacDonald

Mott MacDonald has been working in Saudi Arabia since the 1970s and continues to be active in the power generation, oil and gas sectors. In the oil and gas sector, Mott MacDonald has recently been awarded a five year engineering services consultancy contract by Al Khafji Joint Operations, Saudi Arabia – a joint venture between Aramco Gulf Operations Company and Kuwait Gulf Oil Company - for maintenance and development of the 40 year old Khafji oil field. In addition to production facilities, the field has shipping, offices, housing and other facilities.

Mott MacDonald will provide feasibility studies, preliminary engineering design scoping papers and detailed design. The consultancy will give technical support during tenders and develop front-end engineering design for other industrial engineering projects. In Oman, Mott MacDonald won two new seven year contracts in 2012 with Petroleum Development Oman (PDO), providing engineering services right across the sultanate. The company's work with them is not limited to oil and gas as it is executing many water and power projects associated with oilfields, providing a one-stop-shop for large, multidisciplinary projects and a showcase for the capabilities it offers.

Mott MacDonald won the Engineering Achievement Award at the 2011 Oil & Gas Middle East Awards, which recognises world-leading projects in the energy sector for its enhanced oil recovery (EOR) consultancy project at the Qarn Alam field in Oman which is owned by PDO. This is the world's first full-field steam injection enhanced oil recovery (EOR) project. The company also provided detail design and procurement services for a key part of a cutting-edge EOR process, polymer flooding in Marmul. It was its client’s first and the world’s largest polymer flooding project. Mott MacDonald designed the polymer preparation facility, which serves 27 injection wells. The project has increased recovery by 10%, delivering the highest rate of production in the field’s 30 year history.

Mott MacDonald is project management consultant on mega projects like Takreer’s Ruwais Refinery Expansion, the 7-year North East Bab Phase III development project and ADMA-OPCOS’s Lower Zakum 100MBD programme for which it won the Offshore Project of the Year at the Oil & Gas Middle East Awards in 2012.

Another key appointment was as engineer to Sharjah Pipeline Company (a BP JV Company) for a jet fuel storage facility in the Hamriyah Free Zone and a 41km pipeline linking the new development to Sharjah International Airport. The $13mn project provided infrastructure to support the Emirate of Sharjah’s aviation industry. The company successfully commissioned a Class III Petroleum storage terminal facility in Fujairah for Gulf Petrochem.

Qaiwan Group appointed Mott MacDonald in November 2016 to provide EPC management services for the new Xarajyan oil terminal in Iraqi Kurdistan. The facility will handle petroleum products such as gasoline, diesel, aviation turbine fuel, kerosene, fuel oil and liquefied petroleum gas. Mott MacDonald will design the first phase of the 140,800M3 storage terminal, auxiliary utilities and infrastructure facilities at Xarajyan. The consultancy will also provide interface and procurement engineering services and will assist with pre-fabrication, construction and assembly engineering. Construction management will be delivered through a separate contract.