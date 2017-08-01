2020 RPME Top 30 EPC Contractors: Rotary Engineering

Rotary Engineering is one of the leading oil and gas infrastructure services companies with extensive international experience offering fully integrated engineering design, procurement, and construction (EPC) services to the oil and gas, petroleum, and petrochemical industries. Headquartered in Singapore, Rotary Engineering has established a strong presence in the Asia-Pacific region and continues to make its mark as a global player.

Established in 1972, the company has forged a reputation built on its hallmark traits of providing quality services, within budget, safely and on-time delivery. Today, Rotary Engineering boasts a total strength of over 6,000 employees, which include a highly and multi-skilled workforce that forms the mainstay of its core EPC services. As a key industry player, Rotary Engineering strives to achieve perfection in the aspect of zero incidents and quality management by compliance and commitment to the highest standards of regulatory practices, and to consistently provide relevant training to its employees. Singapore remains a key market for Rotary Engineering while it actively seeks business opportunities overseas.

The company has subsidiaries and associate companies in Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, India, China, Vietnam, Saudi Arabia, Oman, the United Arab Emirates, Australia, Myanmar and Slovenia. In October 2018, Rotary Engineering and its subsidiaries announced that it has secured an EPC contract from a leading Myanmar-based oil trading company. This project marks the first foray into Myanmar by Rotary Engineering and is expected to be completed by Q2-2020.

The company’s scope of work includes constructing a new tank farm with eight storage tanks facility for storage of petroleum products. This project will play a pivotal role in meeting Myanmar’s growing domestic demand for energy, as well as expanding on its export capacity. Rotary Engineering is privileged to expand Singapore’s footprint onto Myanmar’s oil and gas sector and continues to showcase its versatility in market entry, made possible with its reputation and solid track record of efficiency, quality and safety in projects.

Commenting on the contract win, Roger Chia Kim Piow, chairman and managing director of Rotary, said, “We are proud and honoured to be awarded our first project in Myanmar. This reflects customers’ confidence as well as Rotary’s growing presence in the Mekong Delta region.” As of this announcement, the group has secured contracts worth about $210mn.

“Back home, we are pleased to continue our longstanding reputation for reliability, efficiency and quality through recurring partnerships with our clients. Our recent wins from the terminal operators and oil majors in Singapore effectively distinguishes our foothold as a trusted major refurbishment partner. We will continue to explore further business opportunities while sustaining our steadfast focus on delivering quality services.” added Chia.

An agreement was signed by ENOC Group in April 2017 with Rotary Engineering to construct 12 new storage tanks as part of its plans to expand the capacity of its Jebel Ali refinery by 50%. The 12 new tanks of 450,000M3 capacity are designed to meet the latest and highest industry standards to help maintain high product quality throughout the refinery’s logistics chain. The tanks are designed to store jet fuel and naphtha, along with gasoline blend stocks.