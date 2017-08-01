Alfa Laval wins $9.6mn energy-efficiency order from refinery and petrochemical complex in China

Alfa Laval has won an order to supply compact heat exchangers to a refinery and petrochemical plant in China. The order has a value of approximately $9.6mn. It is booked in the welded heat exchangers unit and the gasketed plate heat exchangers unit of the Energy Division, with delivery scheduled for 2021.

The order comprises Alfa Laval compact heat exchangers, which will be used to recover and reuse heat in the refinery and petrochemical complex, which produces both transportation fuels and petrochemical products.

“With China slowly recovering after the pandemic, I am very pleased to announce this order for our energy efficient heat exchangers from one of our refinery and petrochemical customers. Our products and solutions play a vital role in maintaining a functioning society by providing fundamental basics such as energy supply,” says Susanne Pahlén Åklundh, president of the energy division, Alfa Laval.

In China, the Alfa Laval offices and sites were closed one extra week after the Chinese New Year and were then re-opened with a clear safety protocol to ensure the health and safety of the employees, as well as to maintain the continuity of the business.

Jan Debruyn, president of North East Asia and Alfa Laval China, comments: “It is very encouraging that, we, during these challenging times, could work together with our customer to secure the order. By using digital communication channels, we were able to move our business forward.”