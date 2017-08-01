EthosEnergy wins multi-million dollar contract from Maruzen PetroChemicals

Petrochemicals
News
Published: 28 April 2020 - 3 a.m.
By: Martin Menachery
EthosEnergy has been awarded a multi-million dollar long-term service agreement by Maruzen PetroChemicals in Japan. The four-year contract covers new gas turbine parts, component repair, maintenance and field services for a Frame 6B Gas Turbine.

Osamu Nishisita, general manager, purchasing department, at Maruzen PetroChemicals said, “EthosEnergy’s ability to provide a flexible and competitive solution that covered the breadth of the scope and achieved our goals proved they were the best choice for this project.”

“We look forward to collaborating with EthosEnergy for the first time and working with them as our partner.”

Sean Carter, SVP, APAC, at EthosEnergy, said, “Our focus on providing a flexible solution that met the expectations of the customer paired with our capability to manage the long-term service agreement completely within the region proved we were the best choice for the contract.

“This is the first long-term service contract that EthosEnergy has secured in Japan and we hope to further expand our business within the region.”

