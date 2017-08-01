Gazprom Neft develops digital refining process control technologies

“We are utilising the best solutions — including digital — in modernising the Omsk Refinery. Oil refining industry technologies have, today, reached the highest level, so developing a digital environment for accumulating data on technological process flows in a single, cohesive system means we can align production management in a way that is efficient and effective, increasing plant reliability as well as facilities’ industrial and environmental safety,” said Oleg Belyavsky, director general, Gazprom Neft Omsk Refinery.
Using more than 4,000 sensors, the new system will make it possible to collect and process information on all parameters governing the operation of the complex automatically, track changes, and prevent emergencies. The system is equipped with a 'smart' safety module, as well as the most advanced emergency protection equipment currently available.
“The work of the Omsk Refinery’s technological facilities today involves hundreds of complex engineering systems, IT solutions and automation tools. All of these operate consistently and reliably thanks to control system that ensures the safety and efficiency of every single technological process. Gazprom Neft is always working on developing these systems, developing a single, inclusive production control environment, step-by-step,” Rustem Mufteev, director general, Avtomatika-Servis.
