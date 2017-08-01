ENOC Group supports Emirates Red Crescent awareness campaign to fight Covid-19

ENOC Group extended its support to Emirates Red Crescent safety awareness campaign to raise awareness among the community on safety and precautionary measures to avoid the spread of Covid-19.

ENOC Group provided Emirates Red Crescent an allotted space in 20 ENOC and EPPCO service stations, where volunteers distributed safety kits comprising gloves, face masks as well as hand sanitisers to customers visiting the stations.

The volunteers also explained the importance of washing hands properly for at least 20 seconds, maintaining a social distance of 1.5 metres and adhering to other safety guidelines as directed by the UAE health authorities.

Saif Humaid Al Falasi, group CEO, ENOC Group, said: “Educating the communities about the risks of Covid-19 and preventive measures is the first step towards slowing down its spread. At ENOC, we are committed to contribute to supporting our government’s efforts in fighting this pandemic. Our partnership with Emirates Red Crescent will help us raise awareness among the community in making sure that they maintain precautionary and hygiene practices for their safety as well as the safety of others.”

Rashid Mubarak Al Mansouri, deputy secretary general of local affairs at the Red Crescent, said: “ENOC is a key supporter to many of our initiatives, and we are pleased with their involvement and support to our safety awareness campaign and truly signifies their commitment towards corporate social responsibility and its relentless efforts in supporting initiatives and programmes that are geared towards safeguarding our community from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.”

The safety campaign was launched in ENOC service stations in Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah, and Umm Al Quwain on 19 April and will later cover all service stations in a phased manner.

Emirates Red Crescent will also conduct regular health screenings for its volunteers to ensure the safety of both customers and volunteers.

ENOC Group has taken several measures to support the UAE government to fight the Covid-19 pandemic. The group has recently supported the nation-wide disinfection drive by dedicating ENOC Link trucks to provide the campaign’s fleet with diesel and petrol. ENOC’s EPPCO Lubricants has recently supported Dubai Ambulance Services with 3,000 litres of lubricants.