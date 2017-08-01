BASF plans virtual annual ahareholders’ meeting on 18 June 2020

Petrochemicals
News
Published: 9 April 2020 - 5 a.m.
By: Martin Menachery
Due to the spread of the coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) in Germany, BASF plans to conduct the company’s annual shareholders’ meeting on 18 June 2020 as an entirely virtual shareholders’ meeting without the presence of shareholders. The health of employees, shareholders and the service providers involved takes priority.

The virtual format, which has been made possible for this year by German legislation, will allow BASF’s annual shareholders’ meeting to take place within the statutory period of six months after the end of the fiscal year, as required by law for companies with the legal form of a Societas Europaea (SE); in the case of BASF, the fiscal year corresponds to the calendar year.

The entire annual shareholders’ meeting is to be transmitted via the online service for shareholders. After registering for the annual shareholders’ meeting by the deadline, the shareholders can exercise their voting rights by postal vote, or by authorising proxies. Voting instructions can be issued in the online service until shortly prior to the start of voting at the annual shareholders’ meeting.

Questions regarding the agenda are to be submitted by the registered shareholders via the online service at the latest two days before the annual shareholders’ meeting. Further details will be included in the invitation to BASF’s annual ahareholders’ meeting that is to be published in the electronic Federal Gazette on 22 May 2020 at the latest.

