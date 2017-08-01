Haldor Topsoe, Comprimo announce global strategic alliance on TopClaus technology, offers refiners cost-effective compliance in sulphur management

The TopClaus offering combines two well-proven technologies, the highly energy efficient WSA process with the industry-standard Claus process. As a result, TopClaus enables operators to handle acid gases and achieve sulphur removal efficiency (SRE) above 99.9%. In addition, cost of ownership is significantly lower than with traditional technologies such as Claus followed by a conventional amine-based tail gas treatment unit.

“We are extremely satisfied to enter into this alliance. Topsoe is an industry leader, and we share their commitment to provide customers around the world with smarter and more sustainable solutions to protect the environment,” says Frank Scheel, senior vice president, Comprimo.

TopClaus sulphur removal and recovery will enable them to comply with strict environmental regulations while protecting their profit.

“Thanks to this alliance, customers will benefit from a simpler, more robust and efficient plant design at a lower cost of ownership.We are proud to be working with Comprimo, the world’s largest technology licensor of gas treating and sulphur recovery solutions,” says Rasmus Atle Breivik, product line director, Topsoe.

The Claus part of the TopClaus solution recovers elemental sulphur from acid gases. The tail gases from the Claus unit are then treated in the WSA unit, where the remaining sulphur compounds are converted into sulphuric acid. The sulphuric acid is returned directly to the Claus reaction furnace for reprocessing to elemental sulphur, with no sulphuric acid left as by-product. However, sulphuric acid can be drawn off for specific uses, or for sale as desired.

The TopClaus solution significantly reduces the refinery’s CO2 footprint as it eliminates the need to incinerate tail gas. In addition, the WSA unit recovers as much as 90 % of the process heat in the shape of valuable superheated high-pressure steam. The steam can be used in other refinery processes, or for generation of electricity. This results in much lower operating costs compared to any conventional amine-based technology that uses steam for amine regeneration and requires tail gas incineration.

The TopClaus solution is equally suited for greenfield projects as for debottlenecking of existing acid gas treatment plants, providing more uptime, increased capacity, and lower emissions.