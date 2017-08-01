OQ, office of minister of state and governor of Musandam ink MoC to finance social investment projects

OQ, Oman’s global integrated energy company, and the office of the minister of state and governor of Musandam signed a memorandum of cooperation (MoC) to finance the creation of several social investment projects in the Governorate of Musandam.

The MoC was signed by Sayyid Ibrahim bin Said Al Busaidi, minister of state and governor of Musandam, and Musab Al Mahruqi, group CEO of OQ.

In coordination with the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism, the agreement covers the execution of various projects, which includes setting up a visitor centre at the archaeological site in the Wilayat of Dibba, one of the most important archaeological sites in Oman, to preserve more than 2,111 artefacts discovered at the site.

On this occasion, Al Busaidi, minister of state and governor of Musandam, said: “We are pleased with this continuous cooperation. The memorandum will enhance the protection and promotion of archaeological sites and museums in cooperation with the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism. It will also help visitors understand the value of such historical treasures that are spread across the country. I would like to thank OQ for this strategic partnership initiative.”

Signing such agreements fall under OQ’s social responsibility programme, which is based on executing projects that fulfil the conditions of sustainability, and benefits to the community at large

,” said OQ group CEO Musab Al Mahruqi. “This partnership reflects the extent of OQ’s active contributions to various aspects of community services, and its commitment to community development across Oman,” Al Mahruqi added.

Since inception, OQ has been playing a significant role in supporting education, innovation, culture and heritage projects, economic welfare, health and environment, along with initiatives that aim to promote sustainable projects through its corporate social responsibility programmes.