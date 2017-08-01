Haldor Topsoe joins ambitious sustainable fuel project

Topsoe contributes to this transition with the necessary carbon emission reduction technologies, particularly within efficient hydrogen production from solid oxide cell electrolysis (SOEC) and proven technologies to produce sustainable fuels like jet fuel, ammonia, and methanol, which are in focus in this project

“For sustainable fuels to become competitive with fossil fuels, technologies must be matured and ultimately become available and proven on an industrial scale. Partnerships like this are the way to achieve that.,” says Roeland Baan, Topsoe’s CEO.

Topsoe has recently joined the project and the partners, Ørsted, Copenhagen Airports, A. P. Moller – Maersk, DSV Panalpina, DFDS, SAS, Nel, and Everfuel. Together, the partnering companies cover the whole value chain for renewable hydrogen and sustainable fuels. Topsoe will contribute with know-how about technologies that convert captured CO2 into sustainable methanol and jet fuel using hydrogen from electrolysis of water.

Apart from a triple-digit million investment from the companies within the project, the partners have applied for substantial funding from Innovation Fund Denmark.

The project, expected to be finalised by 2030, will be located in the Greater Copenhagen Area and executed in three stages. The first stage, which could be operational by as early as 2023, will comprise a 10MW electrolysis plant producing renewable hydrogen for trucks and potentially buses. By 2027, the stage-two facility equipped with a 250MW electrolysis plant will combine the production of renewable hydrogen with capture of CO2 from combustion of municipal waste, or biomass to produce renewable methanol for maritime vessels and renewable jet fuel for planes. Stage three will upgrade the electrolysis plant’s capacity to 1.3GW and capture more CO2.

With the large-scale supply of renewable electricity needed, the timing of phases two and three will depend on the execution of the offshore wind power project off the island of Bornholm in Denmark.

Topsoe’s involvement in world-scale projects to reduce carbon emissions also includes delivering ammonia technology for the world’s largest green hydrogen production facility sited in NEOM, Saudi Arabia. The recently announced NEOM project will produce 650 tonnes per day of carbon-free hydrogen to power buses and trucks around the world.