SABIC to expand capacity in Asia for NORYL SA9000 resin

Petrochemicals
News
Published: 30 August 2020 - 6 a.m.
By: Martin Menachery
SABIC intends to boost production capacity for its specialty NORYL SA9000 resin to support rapid growth of high-performance printed circuit boards (PCBs) used in 5G base stations and high-speed servers. It is anticipated that this latest expansion, which builds on 2019 increases, will nearly double regional production in Asia and increase overall NORYL SA9000 resin production in Asia tenfold vs. 2018 levels.

The incremental gain in capacity will help to reduce global lead times for manufacturers of high-performance copper-clad laminates (CCLs), which can provide them with greater flexibility to meet customer requests for quick turnarounds. Additionally, it provides capability for future product development. The expansion project is currently underway in India, with completion expected by the end of 2020.

NORYL SA9000 resin is an important component in CCLs used worldwide in PCBs for the 5G infrastructure market, which is forecast to register a 53% CAGR between 2020 and 2025, as reported by Mordor Intelligence.

SABIC continues to invest in specialised materials that help advance global adoption of 5G networking,” said Scott Fisher, business director, specialties, SABIC. “As the wireless networking industry faces rising demand for infrastructure with high expectations for speed, bandwidth and low latency, SABIC is committed to delivering the unique material solutions our customers need to help drive this technology forward.”

For the latest refining and petrochemical industry related videos, subscribe to our YouTube page.
X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Petrochemicals News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

New $326 million Hilton Yas Bay Hotel on track for 2020 opening
    ‘Quarantine destroys livelihoods’, warns IATA
      Cosentino announces collaboration with Studio Meshary AlNassar for Dubai Design Week 2020
        Oxford Economics and SAP Study Explores Businesses’ Use of Data to Manage During the Pandemic
          Empower Provides District Cooling Services to ‘Ain Dubai’, the World’s Tallest Ferris Wheel

            More related galleries

            1508 London brings Romantic Maximalism concept to Royal Suite Penthouse for the Jumeirah Al Naseem Hotel
              New F&B director appointed at Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Resort and Spa
                First look: Inside the new Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk
                  In pictures: Vida Downtown's refurbished Taikun Pan Asian Restaurant & Lounge
                    First look: Inside the new Sofitel Dubai Wafi