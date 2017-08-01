ADNOC Distribution’s Dubai expansion continues with the Emirate’s first ‘ADNOC On the go’

ADNOC Distribution has launched its first ‘ADNOC On the go’ station in the Al Yufra area. The opening marks the company’s 20th location to open in Dubai, with another 6-11 new stations expected to open in the emirate by the end of the year. The ambitious rollout has already seen ADNOC Distribution more than triple its Dubai footprint, from six service stations at the start of 2020.

The new ADNOC On the go station will host a dedicated fueling station with a separate convenience store located onsite, as well as in car ordering and delivery, with convenience store assistants on the forecourt. The adaptation is part of the ‘ADNOC On the go’ modular design, allowing offerings to be created to suit the local neighborhood. Located near the Al Quadra cycle track, the station is well stocked with refreshments for those setting out on or returning from the destination’s popular track. In addition, the residential community area will benefit from convenient access to fuel and retail on their doorstep.

The roll-out is part of a drive by ADNOC Distribution to bring fuel and retail closer to customers in communities located in dense urban environments. An ADNOC On the go takes around half the time to construct than traditional stations, and accommodates just 1,000 sqm of land. The stations require a less invasive construction process due to the economic use of building materials and can run on, on average, 50% less energy. The Al Yufra location marks the company’s 34th ‘ADNOC On the go’ station to open across the UAE since its launch earlier this year.

Ahmed Al Shamsi, Acting CEO, ADNOC Distribution, said: “The opening of our first ‘ADNOC On the go’ station in Dubai is part of our strong commitment to the emirate. We see significant growth potential, and have ramped up our network this year to date, with more still to come."

“The design offers densely populated communities access to fuel and retail convenience, where traditional stations would be impractical. Having such easy-to-access amenities is now more important than ever for customers, and our ‘ADNOC On the go’ station brings contactless refuelling and refreshment from the comfort of their cars, and close to home from a location within their local neighborhood.”