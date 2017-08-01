Hengli intelligent plant achieves operational excellence with AspenTech software

Published: 1 December 2020 - 3 a.m.
By: Martin Menachery
Aspen Technology announced that Hengli Petrochemical (Dalian) Refinery (Hengli) has chosen Aspen DMC3 software to accelerate digitalisation at its integrated refining and chemical plant in Dalian, China. With this deployment, Hengli can achieve operational speed and sustainability via patented adaptive process control technology in pursuit of its intelligent plant strategy.

Ricky Li Xianyou, vice president, Hengli, said: “To strengthen the company’s industry leadership, Hengli has selected Aspen DMC3 software as part of the company’s holistic approach to future proof its intelligent plant concept. Factoring in solid ROI projections, this partnership with AspenTech will enable Hengli to maximise the company’s performance across the asset lifecycle and achieve operational excellence via asset optimisation.”

Jack Ding, country manager, China, Aspen Technology, added: “With a focus on a strong customer relationship, we are pleased to partner Hengli in the company’s journey to accelerate digital transformation. Prior to the deployment of Aspen DMC3 software, Hengli was already ahead of the innovation curve by capitalising on a suite of aspenONE solutions that can maximise productivity across the asset lifecycle.”

Aspen DMC3 accelerates optimal deployments in simultaneous process optimisation and testing. This enables the plant to adopt a scalable and sustainable approach via patented adaptive process control technology. Process manufacturers can achieve real-time agility and maximise performance in a seamless yet robust manner.

