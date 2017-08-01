Honeywell UOP awards annual engineering scholarships to Cairo University students

Honeywell UOP announced that four chemical engineering students from Cairo University will receive scholarships through its annual programme with the institution, and the chance to study at Honeywell’s Research and Development Center near Chicago, USA. The students received the scholarship during a ceremony held on-site at Cairo University.

The annual scholarship program, which Honeywell UOP began in 2016 to recognize young engineering talent in Egypt, was awarded this year to Ibrahim Khaled Abdelraheem, Reem AlaaEldin Ahmed, Ahmed Samy Tawfik and Catherine Nashaat Benjamin. The four students were selected from a pool of more than 18 candidates following a stringent interview process with Honeywell UOP.

Honeywell UOP launched this program to recognize the outstanding academic potential in Egypt, and every year we work closely with Cairo University to discover the most promising candidates

,” said Khaled Hashem, president for Honeywell in Egypt and Libya. “As the oil and gas industry continues to rapidly advance, it is imperative for the younger generation of engineers in Egypt to learn and understand technologies impacting the industry. This program invests in the country’s pool of science talent, and helps foster their growth in our refining, gas processing and petrochemical industries.”

Hashem and the four recipients were joined at the event by Prof. Hossam Abdel Fattah, Dean of the Faculty, Prof. Sherine Wahba, Vice Dean for Students Affairs, Prof. Ehab Abadir, Chair of the Chemical Engineering Department and Prof. Fatma Ashour, Professor of Petroleum Refining. The event was seamlessly managed with a mix of live and virtual participation by Honeywell leadership from their respective offices outside Egypt.

“This program has provided invaluable training and experience for our chemical engineering students, enabling them to learn about the industry as a whole,” said Prof. Ehab Abadir, Chair of the Chemical Engineering Department, of Cairo University. “Through Honeywell’s tutelage and generosity, our students have the opportunity to receive firsthand experience of the oil and gas sector in Egypt and advance their careers.”

Honeywell has a 50-year track record of working on many of Egypt’s most significant energy and infrastructure projects. The company’s vast technology portfolio spans refining and petrochemical technologies, catalysts, process and control systems, renewable fuels and chemicals and specialty materials. It also includes industrial safety equipment, fire, gas and smoke detection products, industrial security, scanning and warehouse logistics solutions, cockpit controls, mechanical components and connectivity systems for aircraft, and building management systems.