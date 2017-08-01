2020 RPME Power 50: Hazeem Sultan Al Suwaidi, CEO, Borouge

Petrochemicals
News
Published: 10 December 2020 - 4:30 a.m.
By: Martin Menachery

Hazeem Sultan Al Suwaidi was appointed chief executive officer of Borouge in January 2020. Al Suwaidi is a board member of Gulf Petrochemicals and Chemicals Association. Borouge is a leading provider of innovative, value creating plastics solutions. A joint venture between ADNOC and Austria based Borealis, Borouge is a ground-breaking at the forefront of the next generation of plastics innovation. With its base in the United Arab Emirates and its marketing and sales head office in Singapore, Borouge employs more than 3,000 people with over 40 nationalities, serving customers in 50 countries across the Middle East, Asia and Africa. Building on the unique Borstar and Borlink technologies and over 50 years of experience in polyolefins, Borouge provides innovative, sustainable and value creating plastic solutions for infrastructure, automotive and advanced packaging applications.

