2020 RPME Power 50: Naser Aldousari, president and CEO, EQUATE Petrochemical Company

Petrochemicals
News
Published: 10 December 2020 - 5 a.m.
By: Martin Menachery

Naser Aldousari was appointed as president and CEO of EQUATE Group in October 2020, having served as EQUATE’s senior vice president since November 2017. With a career spanning over 20 years, Aldousari’s industry experience has included roles at Petrochemical Industries Company (PIC) in operations, corporate business processes, quality and environmental management, joint ventures, olefins business development, as well as business analysis and planning. Aldousari also served as the chief operating officer and director of corporate strategy at MEGlobal, a wholly owned subsidiary of EQUATE Group. He holds a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from Aston’s University in the UK, in addition to an MBA in general and strategic management from Maastricht School of Management in Kuwait.

