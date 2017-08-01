2020 RPME Power 50: Dr Abdulrahman A Hussain Jawahery, president, GPIC

Petrochemicals
News
Published: 11 December 2020
By: Martin Menachery

Dr Abdulrahman A Hussain Jawahery, president, Gulf Petrochemical Industries Company (GPIC), is one of the most prominent figures in the energy sector of Bahrain. Dr Jawahery has led GPIC, the kingdom’s most successful downstream venture, since 1 January 2011, utilising decades of experience in refining, petrochemicals and fertilisers. A world-renowned industry expert, Dr Jawahery has occupied senior management roles in many organisations. He is also a regular speaker at key industry events, and advocates for further development of the downstream industry to fulfil the region’s potential, and to create more value from its vast hydrocarbon resources. In 2015, he received the ‘Bahrain Competency Medal of the First Class’ from His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.

