2020 RPME Power 50: Ahmed Al Jahdhami, Downstream CEO, OQ

Petrochemicals
News
Published: 12 December 2020 - 4 a.m.
By: Martin Menachery

Ahmed Al Jahdhami’s career in the oil and gas industry began over 20 years ago in the field of mechanical engineering. Al Jahdhami now serves as the Downstream CEO at OQ. His previous roles include CEO of Oman Power and Water Procurement Company, in addition to other leadership roles at the Public Authority for Electricity and Water, and Oman’s former Ministry of National Economy. Al Jahdhami holds a BSc in mechanical engineering from the University of Nottingham, UK. Prior to his position in Orpic, Al Jahdhami was the CEO of Oman Power & Water Procurement Company (OPWP), mainly responsible for sustainably providing adequate and reliable power and desalinated water supply to the Sultanate of Oman.

For the latest refining and petrochemical industry related videos, subscribe to our YouTube page.

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Petrochemicals News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Overcoming gender discrimination was key for Emirati filmmaker Nayla Al Khaja
    Flydubai becomes first UAE airline to offer direct flights to Grozny
      IRENA and African Development Bank Partner to Scale up Renewables Investments in Africa
        Proserv, Intelligent Plant sign strategic agreement to drive digital evolution
          Caterer Awards 2020: Chief Steward of the Year is from Movenpick Grand Al Bustan

            More related galleries

            In pictures: The hoteliers who won at the Caterer Middle East Awards 2020
              Nicola Fahy, head of F&B design at Studio EM and CID Young Designer of the Year 2020, creates Caya
                This minimalist villa by DZDESIGN has a lush landscaped pool deck
                  Revealed: The Caterer Middle East Power 50 hotels category
                    Top hospitality industry hires of the week in the Middle East