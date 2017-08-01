2020 RPME Power 50: Ahmed Al Jahdhami, Downstream CEO, OQ

Ahmed Al Jahdhami’s career in the oil and gas industry began over 20 years ago in the field of mechanical engineering. Al Jahdhami now serves as the Downstream CEO at OQ. His previous roles include CEO of Oman Power and Water Procurement Company, in addition to other leadership roles at the Public Authority for Electricity and Water, and Oman’s former Ministry of National Economy. Al Jahdhami holds a BSc in mechanical engineering from the University of Nottingham, UK. Prior to his position in Orpic, Al Jahdhami was the CEO of Oman Power & Water Procurement Company (OPWP), mainly responsible for sustainably providing adequate and reliable power and desalinated water supply to the Sultanate of Oman.

