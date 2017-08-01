Al Wegdaniyah Transport Solutions switches to Neutral Fuels biofuel for its fleet operation

Petrochemicals
News
Published: 2 December 2020 - 5 a.m.
By: Martin Menachery

As normal life begins to resume after the Covid-19 lockdown, Al Wegdaniyah Transport Solutions is switching from fossil fuel to Neutral Fuels biofuel for the fleet of buses it uses for staff transportation services and mall shuttles. Al Wegdaniyah, which has an enormous fleet of vehicles, has been serving the rental and leasing needs of corporate UAE for more than 10 years.

Mohamed Lashin, General Manager of Al Wegdaniyah Transport, said, "We maintain our leadership position by adopting the latest technologies, not just in our vehicles but in our operations too. In this case we’ll be using a very modern fuel to support our client’s wishes to reduce the carbon footprint of their road operations."

Al Wegdaniyah clients include Emirates Airline staff who are collected and delivered across Dubai 24x7. They also run shuttle buses for shopping malls such as Nakheel Mall and The Pointe, and hotels such as Palazzo Versace and Jood Palace.

Karl Feilder, CEO of Neutral Fuels, said that Al Wegdaniyah was to be admired for its carbon-saving initiatives. "They have put many initiatives in place to reduce the road transport carbon footprint of their clients. These include using more fuel-efficient vehicles, optimising trip planning to reduce the number of routes and empty trips, and teaching fuel efficient driving practices. Now they are making their most significant change by switching to biofuel."

This is in line with the energy-related sustainability goals the UAE has committed to achieving by 2050: cutting CO2 emissions by 70% and increasing clean energy use by 50%. Feilder said that using net zero biofuel is the quickest and easiest way for any company to radically reduce its carbon footprint.

"Biofuel immediately reduces greenhouse gasses and other pollutants. If companies with transportation fleets gave up fossil fuels in favour of clean green biofuel, this would have the maximum impact on reducing CO2 in the environment," he said.

The change is very easily made because switching from fossil fuel to biofuel requires no modification to diesel engines. It also has a positive effect on engines because its lubricating properties help prevent premature wear and failure. It even acts as a detergent in fuel systems, removing sludge deposits which improves efficiency and reduces maintenance costs.

For the latest refining and petrochemical industry related videos, subscribe to our YouTube page.

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Petrochemicals News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Dur Hospitality brings Holiday Inn to Saudi’s Jubail Industry City
    IATA calls for urgent action as connectivity levels in the Middle East plummet
      Urgent calls for border re-openings and systematic CVOID testing
        India-UAE routes set for heavy traffic in December
          Three-member team produces AFC Wimbledon's coverage

            More related galleries

            Revealed: Head Chef of the Year - Hotel Managed Outlet shortlist for Caterer Awards 2020
              In pictures: 10 years of Nat Geo's 'Moments' competition
                Take a look at Fairmont Serviced Residences Ramla Riyadh
                  In Pictures: What does a Covid-safe virtual set look like?
                    First look at Dubai's Address Beach Resort opening in December 2020