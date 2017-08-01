Partners in trade: GCC reiterates commitment to India’s chemical market

For thousands of years, the Arabian Gulf region has enjoyed a wellestablished tradition of trade, friendly bilateral relations, peace, and stability with the Indian subcontinent, situated just over 2,000km from the northwest coast of the Arabian Sea. Economic and business ties between the GCC and Asia’s second largest economy have grown tremendously over the last half a century boosted by foreign direct investment, the export of key raw materials essential for the transformation of India into a manufacturing powerhouse, the exchange of knowhow in innovation, science and technology, and last but not least, the sourcing of a highly skilled expat and migrant workforce, which has helped to drive the rapid development of GCC economies in recent decades.

GCC: A crucial trading partner

Important segments of India’s domestic manufacturing value chains, including healthcare, building and construction, automotive, information technology, and agriculture contribute immensely to India’s impressive growth and job creation and will be the central pillars in the country’s economic recovery in the period post Covid-19.

With a population of 1.4 billion people, the world’s second most populous country depends tremendously on competitively priced raw materials to supply its economically vital sectors, which cater to domestic demand and drive exports abroad, earning India one of the top spots globally as a leading exporter of chemicals. India’s chemical industry accounts for around 6% of the country’s GDP and is projected to reach $304bn by 2025.

Arabian Gulf states are one of India’s fastest growing trading partners, having exported 11.15MT (million tonnes) of chemicals and petrochemicals in 2018, a ten-fold increase from just 1.21MT in 2008. Meanwhile, India’s share in total exports of chemicals from the GCC rose from just 3% in 2008 to 15% in 2018, amounting to $6.98bn, or 8.75% of all GCC exports to the country. Export growth to India is driven by petrochemical products, with the country accounting for one third of total fertiliser exports from the GCC region.

India’s dependency on petrochemical imports

India is highly dependent on imports of fertilisers. About 24% of fertiliser domestic demand in India is met through imports. On individual products, 100% of domestically requirement of MOP is imported, 64% of DAP, and 24% of urea.

After fertilisers, methanol is another highvolume chemical imported by India, especially from the GCC. In fact, 90% of the country’s methanol demand is met through imports.

Within the polymer segments, although India produces a large volume, it still cannot meet its domestic demand, and imports about 25% of polymer products from abroad. About 60% of domestic requirement of PVC is imported and is one of the major imported chemicals from the GCC region. Within the large volume commodity PE, India imports about one fifth of its domestic requirement (20%-21%) from abroad, including the GCC region.

Trade in a time of pandemic

The new Covid-19 environment provides important context about the implications from the pandemic on global and regional trade, as it dealt significant disruptions to shipments of goods across borders. Trade relations between GCC states and India have taken on a new dimension during the Covid-19 pandemic, as the world faced one of the most serious health and economic emergencies of the last century. The shortage of chemical raw materials, disruptions to key value chains, the closure of borders, and rapid spike in demand for vital medical equipment highlighted the valuable trade relations between the two regions. The GCC chemical industry demonstrated firm commitment to supporting the government’s efforts to fight the pandemic and supplying India with essential raw materials.

Earlier this year, the World Bank issued a set of recommendations in relation to trade policies, warning states that “maintaining trade flows during the Covid-19 pandemic will be crucial.” Within the same document, India was listed under ‘examples of bad practices’ due to its implementation of multiple export curbs on medical supplies and medicines associated with Covid-19. Subsequently, local media reported supply disruption of raw materials due to the pandemic and a knock-on effect on end user industries in the country.

Trade related measures and why they matter

Disruptive trade-related measures in India have been on the rise over the last two years. Between 2019 and 2020 India, has taken a series of actions, which pose a significant concern for chemicals trade, and threaten to directly impact trade flows between India and the GCC as well as the country’s ability to adequately respond to the Covid-induced social and economic repercussions on its people and economy. Taken together, these measures could disrupt India’s manufacturing value chains through higher costs and reduced availability of key inputs of raw materials, the

vital supply of chemicals, which serve as a building block for finished materials, as well as specialty chemicals. The measures would also

serve as disincentives for foreign companies seeking to invest in and manufacture in India.

A rise in import tariffs

According to reports, in late 2019, the government of India began considering an increase in import tariffs on a wide range of chemicals in a bid

to address over-reliance on exports. While this broad approach could promote ‘import substitution’ that may in the short run benefit India’s domestic chemical industry, it would create challenges for the broader manufacturing value chains in the long run.

Furthermore, higher tariffs on chemicals will have a number of adverse effects on India’s businesses and its people by leading to higher costs and shortage of supply in agricultural products, among others. Higher tariffs will undermine India’s goal of attracting more foreign direct investment (FDI) and negatively impact the broader downstream industries, the majority of which are small and medium sized businesses.

We strongly believe that a far more conducive policy would be to provide a temporary tariff relief. This policy could be further bolstered by the provision of broad fiscal measures to support all industries, including the chemical industry, similar to the actions taken in other countries across the world during the pandemic.

Anti-dumping measures

Among India’s ongoing trade-related policies are a list of anti-dumping actions aimed at limiting market access and protecting local producers at the expense of broader downstream industries. We strongly value all efforts to ensure that anti-dumping actions are pursued on a fair, efficient, and legal basis. However, they should only be pursued in exceptional circumstances, and measures should only be imposed in strict compliance

with WTO rules.

Decreasing the availability of supply, especially for certain specifications of chemicals, could significantly handicap downstream industries, which in turn will raise costs, harm the market’s competitiveness, and drive up costs for local consumers. On this basis, I strongly urge the government of India to reconsider current cases in the wider interest of its domestic manufacturing value chains and local consumers.

Potential for discriminatory standards and conformity assessment regime for imported chemicals

Another potentially trade-distorting scheme is introduction of 25 new mandatory standards. If approved, the standards mean that chemicals

manufactured in India as well as those imported could face much more burdensome conformity assessment procedures. Ensuring compliance

under this approach would require significant government resources and would also create further blockages and supply chain disruptions.

The chemical industry in the GCC supports the government’s goals of driving high quality and standards. However, we urge broader stakeholder consultation to ensure that these standards support common goals, while safeguarding fair trade, and protecting India’s domestic manufacturing industries.

The GCC is not alone in expressing disagreement with this measure. Other key exporters of chemicals to the region, including Canada, the European Union and Chinese Taipei also expressed their concern through the WTO and asked India to explain the rationale behind these measures, questioning why international standards were not used.

Proposed chemical management regime

As it is currently drafted, India’s proposed chemicals management regime would impose higher upfront compliance costs on both domestic

manufacturers and global chemical manufacturers seeking to export to India. I therefore recommend that the Indian government consults all stakeholders concerned – both domestic and international – as well as neighbouring countries in the region before finalising any changes to its

chemical management programme.

In order to afford the industry adequate time to comply with the draft rules, we recommend an implementation period of at least three years. I also urge the Indian government to work with other jurisdictions to determine a reasonable timeframe for creating the full bureaucratic structure (including scientific support) that is needed to sustain a new chemicals management regime.

Final thoughts

In summary, we reiterate the GCC chemical industry’s commitment to supporting India’s economic development and efforts to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

We look forward to engaging with our Indian chemical industry partners as well as the appropriate government officials, and provide the consultation and resources needed to assess all of these proposed trade-related measures and the risk versus opportunity that they may bring.

We are confident that competitively priced chemical and petrochemical imports from the GCC will continue to play an essential role in further developing India’s chemical value chains, supporting its highly skilled workforce, and meeting growing consumer demand.

In the words of India’s Prime Minister, Narendra Modi: “When the markets are open, when the opportunity is high and the options are many, can optimism be far behind?” We too concur with this statement of hope and remain optimistic about the shared future that our two regions can build together.