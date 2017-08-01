2020 RPME Power 50: Amin H Nasser, president and CEO, Saudi Aramco

Amin H Nasser retains his place at the head of this year’s ‘Power 50’ listing. Nasser is the president and chief executive officer of Saudi Aramco, the world’s leading integrated energy and chemicals enterprise, and the largest provider of crude oil to global markets. He is also a member of the company’s board of directors.

During a company career that spans more than three decades, Nasser has served in a number of leadership positions, including as senior vice president of upstream. In that role, he led Saudi Aramco’s largest capital investment programme in its integrated oil and gas portfolio. Under Nasser’s leadership, the company is now building on its upstream leadership position by expanding its presence in the downstream and chemicals segments of the petroleum value chain, with significant investments and joint-venture partnerships in the kingdom as well as a number of overseas markets.

Nasser is actively engaged in the advancement of people through education and training, and advancing the company’s innovation and technology strategy. Nasser is a champion of Saudi youth advancement and development and keenly supports the company’s Young Leader’s Advisory Board (YLAB), a programme designed to link Saudi Aramco leadership with the voice of its young professionals.

At the same time, Nasser is leading Saudi Aramco’s efforts to produce cleaner energy and products through investments in promising technologies such as next-generation fuel-engine interfaces, crude oil-to-chemicals processes, renewable energy applications, entrepreneurial start-ups focused on cleaner energy solutions, and industry-wide efforts to minimise greenhouse gas emissions, such as the Oil and Gas Climate Initiative (OGCI).

He is also an advocate for an efficient, accessible, and world-class supply chain ecosystem that includes small-to-medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to support Saudi Aramco's growing procurement needs.

In addition to his corporate responsibilities, Nasser is a member of the International Advisory Board of the King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals, the board of directors of Dhahran Techno Valley Company, the board of trustees of King Abdullah University of Science & Technology, World Economic Forum’s International Business Council (IBC), Massachusetts Institute of Technology Presidential CEO Advisory Board, and JP Morgan International Council.

As a long-time member of Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE), Nasser received SPE's Lifetime Achievement Award in 2017, as well as SPE's Charles F Rand Memorial Gold Medal, awarded for distinguished achievement in mining administration, including metallurgy and petroleum in 2015.

Nasser holds a bachelor's degree in petroleum engineering from King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals in Dhahran. He completed the Saudi Aramco Management Development Seminar in Washington, DC, in 1999; the Saudi Aramco Global Business Program in 2000; and the Senior Executive Program at Columbia University in 2002.

In August 2020, Saudi Aramco announced the establishment of an integrated corporate development organisation to optimise the company's portfolio. Corporate development is mandated to create value, assess existing assets and secure greater access to growth markets and technologies through portfolio optimisation and strategic alignment.

The organisation will support rapid and effective decision-making on the company’s portfolio and corporate development activities, with the goal of strengthening the company’s resilience, agility and ability to respond to changing market dynamics.