Refining & Petrochemicals Middle East presents the region’s most influential downstream industry personalities

Business leaders and industry bodies are currently operating from digital platforms exploring a roadmap to bring the refining and petrochemicals industry back to a vibrant mode, within a reasonable time-frame, post-Covid-19. Even though the pandemic came in as a shock to the political and industry leaders as well as common people, the resolve to fight it gained momentum very fast, and science, technology, human resources and political will worked in tandem to mitigate its impact.

With Covid-19, the entire humanity is in a situation that challenges every organisation, community, family, and individual. The pandemic continues its havoc on almost every sector of the industry. Nevertheless, being a science and technology based industry, the downstream sector demonstrated remarkable courage when confronted with uncertainty – redefining resilience to meet the challenges ahead. The industry sharpened its focus on productivity, cost efficiency and operational excellence.

All segments of the downstream industry are seriously affected, transportation fuel sector being a typical example, as the world came to a complete lockdown. However, healthcare sector fighting the pandemic and the segments providing essential supplies to the sector are working overtime in the fight against the coronavirus. Here, downstream industry plays a vital role in the supply chain.

Currently, plastics converting industry is helping to mitigate the impact of Covid-19. From packaging for food, disinfectants and soaps, to cleaning equipment, anti-bacterial vinyl flooring for hospitals, medical packaging, components for ventilators, bottles, lids, and visors, as well as vital products such as refuse sacks, recycling sacks, clinical waste sacks, gloves and aprons, plastic solutions have become essential in the fight against the coronavirus. As a result, plastics manufacturers are under tremendous pressure from the demand for products urgently needed in the fight against Covid-19. In additional efforts, companies not previously involved in the manufacture of personal protection equipment, or medical devices are changing their production lines to provide these much-needed products.

Now, most of the countries have relaxed on the complete lockdown. And, the downstream units, which went into shutdown, are in preparation, looking at how the facilities could be restarted at the appropriate time, without any safety incidents, and in operating units, where the operations were controlled by the workforce remotely, people are returning to the workplace.

The Middle East operators need to manage costs more effectively, institute world-class commercial manufacturing, supply chain and functional operations, and look seriously at the possibilities of both divestiture and consolidation. The industry’s strategic actions today will define its position in the global downstream landscape during the next decade. People, projects, processes and products are the essential ingredients in this transformation.

During the Covid-19 scenario, we have ranked this year’s list of Refining & Petrochemicals Middle East ‘Power 50’ based on the influence of the individual on the region’s and global refining and petrochemical industry, and how they are positioning their organisations in the global downstream landscape. For this, we have considered their endeavours during 2019-2020. The amount of business each company has done in 2020 is definitely one of the factors, but this Power 50 is more than just a rich list for the downstream industry professionals. This year, we have given more focus on operators, and less on technology/service providers. We are planning to have the 2021 ‘Power 50’ list only with operators.

We have acknowledged new projects, innovations, and approach to sustainability and corporate social responsibility in determining the entries as well as the ranking. As you can see from the following pages, there are a number of new entries to the list, while some individuals from the 2019 list have moved out. The rankings also have changed notably.

Congratulations to all the individuals who have been portrayed in this year’s Refining & Petrochemicals Middle East ‘Power 50’!