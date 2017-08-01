2020 RPME Power 50: Dr Faisal M Al-Faqeer, CEO, Sadara Chemical Company

Dr Faisal M Al-Faqeer joined Sadara Chemical Company as chief executive officer in October 2017, bringing with him over 23 years of experience in the oil and gas industry, having previously led different functions within Aramco, including engineering consulting services, research and development, refining and gas operations. Dr Al-Faqeer also served as a board member of Sadara Chemical Company from January 2017 to September 2017, and came to the role of CEO with a deep understanding of the company and its operations.

Prior to joining Sadara, Dr Al-Faqeer served as the acting general manager of Ras Tanura Refinery, a complex refinery with a capacity of 550 thousand barrels per day, making it the largest refinery in the Middle East. He also previously led the engineering and operations departments in the refinery, where he was responsible for the safe and reliable operation of the assets, meeting the production commitment and managing major refinery upgrades. Prior to joining Ras Tanura Refinery, Dr Al-Faqeer led Aramco Research and Development Center, where he was responsible for establishing different research satellite centres in North America and Europe.

Dr Al-Faqeer holds a master’s degree and a PhD in materials science and engineering from Pennsylvania State University, and bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals.

Sadara Chemical Company has begun full commercial operations at its new chemical complex in Jubail Industrial City II, Saudi Arabia – the world’s largest integrated complex of its kind ever built in a single phase, with 26 state-of-the-art manufacturing units, over three million tonnes of capacity per annum and an investment of $20bn.