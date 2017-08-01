2020 RPME Power 50: Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE minister of industry and advanced technology, and CEO, ADNOC Group

Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber became the CEO of ADNOC in 2016 and, under the guidance of the UAE leadership, has directed the company on a full-scale business transformation centred on increased efficiencies, value creation, strengthened performance and a more commercial mind-set to ensure ADNOC can thrive now and in the future.

As the head of the 12th largest oil producer in the world and the primary catalyst for the UAE’s growth and diversification, Dr Al Jaber oversees ADNOC’s activities across its entire value chain, including the company’s 14 specialist subsidiary and joint venture companies.

In order to drive ADNOC’s 2030 strategy toward a more profitable upstream, more valuable downstream and more sustainable and economic gas supply, Dr Al Jaber has guided ADNOC through a number of strategic firsts, including opening ADNOC’s concessions to new strategic partners, entering the global capital markets for the first time, completing the first-ever IPO of an ADNOC business (ADNOC Distribution) and attracting significant FDI from strategic and private equity investors. In recognition of ADNOC’s strong financial performance, Fitch gave ADNOC an AA+ assessment in 2019, the highest rating currently assigned to any oil and gas company globally.

During his tenure, ADNOC has made significant new oil discoveries that moved the UAE from seventh to sixth position in the ranking of the largest oil reserves in the world. Dr Al Jaber has also led ADNOC to launch the UAE’s unconventional industry and spearheaded Abu Dhabi’s first-ever competitive exploration block bid rounds.

Dr Al Jaber has also overseen the development of ADNOC’s trading capabilities, introduced a new trading mechanism for the UAE’s signature Murban crude and forged a partnership to launch a new futures market – IFAD – based in Abu Dhabi. In addition, Dr Al Jaber has led a digital transformation at the company, prioritising the adoption of breakthrough technologies, including AI, big data and blockchain, to ensure ADNOC stays ahead of global energy demand and remains a key contributor to the UAE’s economy.

Dr Al Jaber is also the UAE minister of industry and advanced technology and a member of the federal cabinet, serving as the focal point for strategic partnerships with a number of countries. Prior to becoming ADNOC’s CEO, Dr Al Jaber played a key role in the establishment of Masdar, Abu Dhabi’s pioneering renewable energy initiative, where he was the CEO for seven years, currently serving as chairman. Dr Al Jaber is also chairman of the board of trustees of the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, chairman of the UAE National Media Council, serves on the board of Emirates Global Aluminium, and is chairman of Abu Dhabi Media Company.

ADNOC is one of the world's leading energy producers, and a primary catalyst for Abu Dhabi’s growth and diversification. The company operates across the entire hydrocarbon value chain, through a network of fully-integrated businesses, with interests that range from exploration, production, storage, refining and distribution, to the development of a wide-range of petrochemical products.

For almost half a century, ADNOC has played an integral role in Abu Dhabi’s economic development, managing, producing and preserving the Emirate’s hydrocarbon reserves on behalf of Abu Dhabi Government. The company is the principle catalyst of growth in the Emirate, and its work has had a positive and lasting impact on the quality of millions of lives. Since 1971, ADNOC has created thousands of jobs, driven the growth of a diverse knowledge-based economy, and played a key role in Abu Dhabi’s global emergence.