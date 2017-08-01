2020 RPME Power 50: Yousef Al-Benyan, vice chairman and CEO, SABIC

Prior to being named the vice chairman and chief executive officer of SABIC, Yousef Al-Benyan served as the executive vice president, corporate finance, and CFO. Earlier in 2013, Al-Benyan was appointed as head of SABIC’s Chemicals SBU, the company’s largest sector, contemplated to spearhead SABIC achievement of its goal of becoming the preferred global leader in chemicals by 2025.

Al-Benyan previously served as chairman of Saudi Iron and Steel Company (Hadeed), board member of the National Industrial Clusters Development Program, member of the International Advisory Board of King Fahad University of Petroleum & Minerals, and member of the executive committee of the Riyadh Economic Forum, Riyadh Chamber of Commerce & Industry.

SABIC is a global diversified chemicals company, headquartered in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. It manufactures on a global scale in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Asia Pacific, making distinctly different kinds of products – chemicals, commodity and high-performance plastics, agri-nutrients and metals.

SABIC supports its customers by identifying and developing opportunities in key end-use applications such as construction, medical devices, packaging, agri-nutrients, electrical and electronics, transportation and clean energy. Production in 2019 was 72.6 million metric tonnes.

The company has more than 33,000 employees worldwide and operates in around 50 countries. Fostering innovation and a spirit of ingenuity, SABIC has 12,540 global patent filings, and has significant research resources with innovation hubs in five key geographies – USA, Europe, the Middle East, South Asia and North Asia.

Al-Benyan successfully initiated a transformation agenda within the company to urgently accelerate growth and develop a cadre of leaders to take SABIC to the next level. He restructured SABIC’s strategic business units with the aim of preparing the company for further growth as part of its 2025 strategy. Al-Benyan initiated SABIC’s technology and innovation transformation journey, closely aligned with the company’s business strategy.

Al-Benyan led key strategic decisions within SABIC, such as merger of the two manufacturing affiliates, Sadaf and Petrokemya; formation of a new agri-nutrient organisation; and the launch of the Hadeed transformation programme. Under his leadership, the SABIC manufacturing affiliate, United, has been successfully using state-of-the-art technology to reduce emissions, converting waste CO2 into valuable products, and increasing operational efficiency.

As the CEO of SABIC, Al-Benyan is leading the company’s efforts to develop and implement corporate social responsibility programmes that invest in the people and communities where it operates. SABIC’s contributions to the community are embedded in its corporate social responsibility (CSR) programmes that revolve around four CSR focus areas – health and wellness, science and technology education, environmental protection, and water and sustainable agriculture.

Last year, SABIC invested in several impactful CSR programmes, totalling $15.6mn. The company delivered seven global initiatives, including 185 global programmes in 103 cities and 22 countries. These programmes engaged 2,531 SABIC volunteers, who dedicated 10,874 volunteer hours for over 340,000 beneficiaries worldwide.

SABIC has implemented a successful model of downstream diversification, making it a leader in the global chemical industry. However, downstream diversification extends beyond the interests of a single industry.