2020 RPME Power 50: Dr Abdulwahab Al-Sadoun, secretary general, GPCA

Dr Abdulwahab Al-Sadoun is a senior industry executive with extensive experience in general management, strategy formulation and business development. Dr Al-Sadoun brings over 30 years of experience in the industrial field, acquired through various positions across the public and private sector in Saudi Arabia and the GCC states.

Dr Al-Sadoun started his professional carrier with SABIC as a senior researcher in the R&D Center (Riyadh, Saudi Arabia). He then joined the Qatar-based Gulf Organization for Industrial Consulting (GOIC), where he worked in the Industrial Projects Department, before being appointed director of industrial information and coordination.

In November 2001, Al-Sharq Plastic Industries Co (Riyadh, Saudi Arabia) appointed Dr Al-Sadoun as vice president until November 2004, when he joined the Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority (SAGIA), acting as director general of the energy sector.

In 2008, he co-founded PetroBaas, a project development platform with focus on downstream chemicals and allied industries and acted as its managing partner till March 2009, when he joined Gulf Petrochemicals and Chemicals Association (GPCA).

Dr Al-Sadoun currently serves as the secretary general of GPCA, the leading regional membership body representing the chemical and petrochemical industry in the Arabian Gulf. He also served as the B20 Sherpa, Saudi Arabia, responsible for operational management of the B20 Secretariat, content preparation, delivery and advocacy of the policy recommendations.

As B20 Sherpa, Dr Al-Sadoun led the Knowledge and Network Partners’ engagement on policy development and advocacy and steered B20 strategy by working closely with the B20 chair.

GPCA represents the downstream hydrocarbon industry in the Arabian Gulf. Established in 2006, the association voices the common interests of more than 250 member companies from the chemical and allied industries, accounting for over 95% of chemical output in the Arabian Gulf region. The industry makes up the second largest manufacturing sector in the region, producing over $108bn worth of products a year.